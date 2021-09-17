Bosqueville airs it out to soar past rival Riesel, 40-12

RIESEL — Bosqueville scored three third-quarter touchdowns through the air and defeated the Riesel Indians, 40-12, Friday night at Fair Park Field.

Bosqueville moved the ball up and down the field in pulling away from an undefeated Riesel team. A 12-12 halftime tie quickly changed in the Bulldogs' favor as the passing game excelled and ball security became a problem for the Indians.

Riesel received the ball to start the game but was unable to get anything going as Bosqueville forced the Indians to punt. The Bulldogs took advantage of good field position on their first drive with a heavy dose of running. Bosqueville running back Hunter Henexson barreled his way into the end zone for the first score of the game giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

Things finally clicked for the Indians in the second quarter, starting with the defense stepping up in a big way. Mason Heath recovered a Bulldog fumble as Bosqueville was close to the red zone looking to increase its lead.

Riesel defensive back Santana Cisneros added to the Indians' takeaway total with an interception during the Bulldog’s next possession. The ensuing offensive drive saw Riesel wide receiver Kyson Dieterich take a handoff and break away from the Bosqueville defense for a 45-yard score to tie the game up.