Bosqueville blasts Muenster, 13-1, to reach region finals

WEATHERFORD — The Bosqueville Bulldogs sure know how to take the suspense out of a playoff game.

Taking advantage of four Muenster errors, the Bulldogs erupted for nine first-inning runs en route to a 13-1 run-rule win in five innings on Thursday night to sweep the Class 2A Region II semifinal series.

Winning their 22nd straight game, the Bulldogs (28-3) advanced to the region final against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Valley Mills and Collinsville at Weatherford College.

“Over the last two weeks, we’re finally getting to where we need to be,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson. “We’re getting hot at the right time. We told the guys they just need to score one in the first inning, and they put up nine. I told them to keep your foot on the gas pedal. You never know in baseball, and the guys just kept playing hard."

After John Youens threw a masterful one-hitter and collected 15 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 11-1 series opening win, Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson shut down Muenster by allowing just two hits and no walks while amassing eight strikeouts.

“When John pitched, I could tell he kept them off-balance, especially on off-speed pitches,” Henexson said. “I threw curveballs and cutters, and I trust my defense. I was jamming them up and getting ground balls, and that works all day.”

Youens made a big-time contribution to Bosqueville’s offense with three hits, three runs and three RBIs to support Henexson.

By the time Henexson (6-0) took the mound for the first time, he had a king-sized cushion.

The Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate in their nine-run first inning as they collected five hits and two walks. But the Hornets made it much worse by committing four errors.

“We preach line drives and ground balls because when you do that there will be a lot of errors made, and tonight there were four,” Henexson said. “We like to run the bases real aggressive.”

Youens and Easton Hill opened the inning with singles before Henexson hit a grounder to shortstop Brody Tyler, whose throw to first base sailed high.

Youens scored on the error, but the Bulldogs were just getting started.

Noah Pena squeezed home Hill with a bunt before Henexson scored Bosqueville’s third run on pitcher Cody Hill’s balk. Jayce Powers walked and Pena scored on Hill’s error, and Stephen Devorsky drilled a run-scoring double.

Following a walk to Newt Schornack, Youens ripped a run-scoring single to right field. Second baseman Nathan Hartman’s error on Hill’s grounder scored another run. After Henexson’s single, Hill stole home for the ninth run of the inning.

The Hornets broke through for a run in the third inning when Tyler doubled and scored on Lucas Sebade’s grounder.

The Bulldogs exploded for four more runs in the fourth inning off reliever Seth Stoffels as Youens pounded a two-run triple to center field and Hill drilled a run-scoring double to right-center.

Henexson finished off the win by retiring the last eight batters in succession.

“Everything was working for Hunter: his fastball, cutter and curveball,” Anderson said. “He works fast on the mound and the guys have his back all the time. He’s a great competitor. He deserved that one tonight.”

China Spring 7, Orangefield 3

SPRING — It’s on to the regional final for China Spring Cougars.

China Spring completed a sweep of Orangefield in the Region III-4A semifinals with a 7-3 win on Thursday at Grand Oaks High School. The Cougars (30-8), who beat the Bobcats, 5-4, in Wednesday’s opener, advance to face the Carthage-Bellville winner in next week’s regional final.

The Cougars received an outstanding mound performance from left-hander Marcus Rosales in picking up the win. Rosales, who came on in relief in Game 1 to nail down the final strikeout of Orangefield, allowed just two hits and one run across five innings in the second game to push China Spring to the win.

Moreover, his teammates provided some solid run support. Cage McCloud continued his hot postseason hitting with a home run and two RBIs, while Trace Necessary, Bryce Tabor, Brayden Faulkner, J.C. Hughes and Trevor Black all smacked extra-base hits as well.

China Spring, which has a rich baseball tradition, is looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2000.

Diboll 7, Cameron Yoe 5

CYPRESS — Diboll gained the upper hand by taking Game 1 of its Class 3A regional semifinal baseball series with Cameron Yoe.

Diboll captured a 7-5 win in Thursday’s opener at Cypress Ranch High School, breaking free from a 5-5 tie with a pair of sixth-inning runs.

The Yoemen (26-8-1) had their chances, but were unable to mount a final rally after the Lumberjacks regained the lead in the sixth. The series will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Cy Ranch.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.