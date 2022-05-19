Bosqueville Bulldogs apply the pressure, stomp Tolar Rattlers, 10-1

The Bosqueville Bulldogs baseball team flexed a little in its third-round playoff series against Tolar.

The Bulldogs didn’t quite get a run rule, but they sent a message nonetheless with a 10-1 victory over the Rattlers on Thursday night at the Midway High School diamond.

Bosqueville scored three runs in each of the odd innings and starting pitcher John Youens refused to let Tolar respond.

The Bulldogs got going by sending all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. They reached with a hit to the outfield, a bunt single, a hit-by-pitch and several walks.

All of it added up to a long night for the Rattlers.

“We preach always just hit line drives and ground balls hard and good things happen and our guys really have bought into that,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “Tonight we did a good job of putting pressure on them.”

Bosqueville, the No. 2 team in Class 2A according to the final DiamondPro/THSB rankings of the regular season, will try to sweep the best-of-three series against No. 11 Tolar when they meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Stephenville. If necessary, the deciding Game 3 will be back at Midway on Saturday.

Bulldogs first baseman Camden Hill drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Jayce Powers drove in another run the same way for Bosqueville and they had started a trend.

Youens struck out five batters in Tolar’s first three at-bats and Bosqueville padded his lead in the bottom of the third. Newt Schornack hit a chopper to third base that the Rattlers’ Brock Owens couldn’t handle. That let Stephen Davorsky score from third, starting another rally.

Bulldogs second baseman Easton Hill had the key hit of the inning, a looping double to left that brought in Nash Buhner and Schornack.

Six runs was plenty for Youens, who held Tolar to two hits through the first six innings. He walked four, but pitched out of trouble a couple of times and finished with nine strikeouts.

“When John Youens is out there, he’s always on,” Anderson said. “Even when he struggles, he’s a great competitor. You can tell when runners get on he competes and that’s when he’s at his best.”

The Bulldogs defense came up with a sparkling play to get Youens final two outs of the sixth. Easton Hill handled a chopper up the middle and flipped it to shortstop Hunter Henexson. After Henexson stepped on second, he slung the ball to Camden Hill at first to complete the double play.

Bosqueville swept Tolar in this same round last season on the way to the 2A state tournament.

Whitney 2, Franklin 0: In Salado, Whitney kept on winning.

Senior left-hander Brendon Agguire tossed a complete-game shutout to vault the Wildcats to a Game 1 win over Franklin in the opener of their Class 3A regional quarterfinal series.

Game 2 of the series is 7 p.m. Friday back in Salado.

SOFTBALL

Lorena 4, Diboll 0: In Malakoff, it’s probably time for a reshuffling of the state softball poll.

The 10th-ranked Lady Leopards completed an impressive series sweep of No. 1-ranked Diboll in the Class 3A regional semifinals.

Diboll (30-4) carried a 22-game winning streak into this series, but Lorena (28-4) didn’t flinch, and ended that run with a 4-0 win in Wednesday’s series opener. In this one, the Lady Leopards used some well-executed small-ball bunts to end a scoreless game in the fourth inning, then held on from there for the victory.

Kate Houser added an RBI in the fifth to make it 2-0, and the Lady Leopards added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth. Alexis Nava pitched brilliantly with five scoreless before turning it over to Houser to close it out.

Lorena will face the Franklin-East Bernard winner in next week’s regional final, just a step away from the state tournament.

Crawford 13, Archer City 5: In Weatherford, resilient, No. 1-ranked Crawford held off a rally attempt from Archer City to strike first in their Region II-2A semifinal series.

Game 2 between the teams is pegged for 1 p.m. Saturday back in Weatherford. If the Lady Pirates drop that one, a third game would follow.

