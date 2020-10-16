Bosqueville cruises past Valley Mills, 68-7

Spreading the wealth, Bradshaw hit Larson Hoffmeyer over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown, Powers caught his second score of the first half soon after and when John Youens joined the receiving party, Bradshaw had connected with four different Bulldog receivers for points, finishing the night with 255 yards through the air.

Henexson burst through the middle untouched from 62 to finish the first-half scoring for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles’ only score of the first half was a 10-yard sideline pass from Braydon Richardson to Josh Garcia. Valley Mills’ only other scoring chance of the half was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty and a sack. Valley Mills dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district play.

“When we call a pass play, we don’t know who he is throwing it to,” Zander said. “Whoever is open, we want him to throw it to that one. We may have one receiver go for 200 yards one game and he may not get a catch the next. He does a good job of reading the right people and distributing the ball around.”

Lost in the glitz and glamour of the offense was the hard-nosed defense, allowing just two first downs in the first half and forcing two turnovers.