Bosqueville cruises past Valley Mills, 68-7

VALLEY MILLS — Perched atop District 7-2A, Bosqueville had no plans of relinquishing its lead Friday night in Valley Mills.
Scoring with relative ease all night, and fielding a defense that forced two early turnovers, the Bulldogs hammered Valley Mills, 68-7, and moved to 3-0 in district play. Though a complete game from start to finish, head coach Clint Zander especially liked the way his team stayed focused the entire 48 minutes with the game seemingly out of reach from the start.
“It starts with our front five, and they were really good tonight,” he said. “When they had five or six in the box, we were able to run it, and when they stacked the box we were able to throw it a little.”
All modesty aside, the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) were in control from the first kick, scoring on eight of their nine first-half possessions. Quarterback Luke Bradshaw was especially crisp, throwing for five touchdowns in the opening two quarters, including scores from 60, 50, 47, 23 and 10.
His first — a nice slip screen to Jayce Powers — put the Bulldogs up for good.
After Ryder Roark snagged a touchdown catch in the corner, two straight Eagle fumbles set Bosqueville up for two easy scores, runs from Jay King and Hunter Henexson and in the blink of an eye, Bosqueville was up 27-0.
“Bradshaw made some good decisions on some read routes and delivered the ball well,” Zander said. “Sometimes the wide open receivers are the hardest ones to hit, and he did a good job of finding those guys tonight. He’s playing well and that’s what we gotta have.”
Spreading the wealth, Bradshaw hit Larson Hoffmeyer over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown, Powers caught his second score of the first half soon after and when John Youens joined the receiving party, Bradshaw had connected with four different Bulldog receivers for points, finishing the night with 255 yards through the air.
Henexson burst through the middle untouched from 62 to finish the first-half scoring for the Bulldogs.
The Eagles’ only score of the first half was a 10-yard sideline pass from Braydon Richardson to Josh Garcia. Valley Mills’ only other scoring chance of the half was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty and a sack. Valley Mills dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district play.
“When we call a pass play, we don’t know who he is throwing it to,” Zander said. “Whoever is open, we want him to throw it to that one. We may have one receiver go for 200 yards one game and he may not get a catch the next. He does a good job of reading the right people and distributing the ball around.”
Lost in the glitz and glamour of the offense was the hard-nosed defense, allowing just two first downs in the first half and forcing two turnovers.
“We have been getting better each week defensively,” Zander said. “It’s a new defense for us and the kids are figuring out the ins and outs of it. The good thing is, they get to run around and find the football and go get it and we have been doing a pretty good job of that.”
Bosqueville added two more touchdowns in the second half, runs from Jay King and Luke Finnell.
The Bulldogs host unbeaten Crawford next week.
