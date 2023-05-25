Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEATHERFORD – Bosqueville can't say it didn't fight back but the Bulldogs called an end to their season with a pair of losses to Collinsville in the 2A regional semifinal.

Bosqueville dropped game one 5-3 in extra innings and were unable to come from behind in a 7-3 game two loss. The Bulldogs finished their season with a 25-10-1 record.

“Our team, they're a bunch of fighters,” said Bosqueville head coach David Anderson. “They're tough, they're gritty kids and all year long from the very beginning we were fighting an uphill battle and these guys stepped up. Younger guys, older guys, they all stepped up to the plate and they competed every pitch to the final out of every single game. And I am proud.”

The two squads played a wild game two that saw Collinsville take a two-run lead in the bottom of the second. Pirates rightfielder Garrett Trevino lined a double to the right center gap and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a wild pitch.

Designated hitter Landon Carpenter took a free base with two outs and advanced to second on the wild pitch that scored Trevino before stealing third and scoring on an errant throw to third by the Bosqueville catcher.

The Bulldogs erased the deficit with two runs in the top of the fourth. Newt Schornack was just short of leaving the park, picking up a double to the left-field warning track to put first baseman John Youens on third after a one-out walk. A sac fly by rightfielder Nash Buhner brought in Youens to cut the lead in half, moving Schornack to third.

Third baseman Cayden Snyder tapped a hard line drive up the middle and the Collinsville second baseman had no choice but to eat it for the RBI hit to score Schornack and tie it up.

The Bulldogs proceeded to load the bases as designated hitter Camp Youens took a pitch to the helmet and catcher Cooper Wright reached on an error by the first baseman. Centerfielder Cooper Kent was fanned to leave the bases full of Bulldogs.

The Pirates got back ahead in the bottom of the inning as Trevino walked and took second on a balk before advancing on a groundout by Peyton Davidson and scoring on a single off the bat of Reed Patterson.

Easton Hill came in from the outfield to relieve Colby Moore to get a flyout and hopper back to the mound to limit the damage and keep Bosqueville within one, which they got back in the next frame. Moore allowed three runs in his 3.1 inning start.

Hill came off the mound and went straight to the batter's box to lead off the fifth with a slide into second as the rightfielder dove for the ball. Hill advanced to third on a groundout by Ryder King and scored on an error by the first baseman when a line drive off the bat John Youens got through his legs.

Youens advanced to second on a groundout by Schornack. Buhner struck out on a called strike three for the third out and was ejected as he showed his frustration. Anderson was also booted in defense of his player.

The Pirates took advantage of some Bosqueville miscues to add four runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 7-3 lead.

Colin Barnes led off with a walk then dashed all the way to third on a failed pickoff before scoring on a passed ball. Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins reached on a back-to-back walks calling the end of Hill's outing.

Snyder came in from third to relieve Hill, who returned to short while King took over Snyder's spot and picked up a strike out for the first out.

Collinsville continued to add pressure as Trevino mailed one to right field which was dropped, allowing Newman and Jenkins to score. Trevino then came in on a wild pitch. Davidson took a hit-by-pitch and advanced on a sac bunt. Carpenter was intentionally walked and Snyder was able to get the strikeout to end the inning.

Bosqueville had opportunities in the top of the sixth but couldn't come away with anything. Camp Youens took a one-out hit by pitch and Wright followed with a line drive to right field. Kent sent a single the other way to load the bases.

Trevino came in from the outfield to pitch for the second time in the series as Jenkins reached his pitch limit. Trevino got Hill to pop up and King to strikeout to keep the Pirates in the lead.

Snyder kept Collinsville off the board in the bottom half of the inning, facing four hitters and leaving a runner stranded, but the Bulldogs were unable to rally.

“We hit the ball hard all night we just hit it right at people,” Anderson noted. “A ball is an inch to the left or an inch to the right and we win the first game for sure. Tonight we hit the ball hard, it just didn't go our way. Hats off to Collinsville. Both of their pitchers did a good job and they played great defense, they had timely hits and they're a really good ball club.”

King took the loss in game one, coming in from second base in relief of starter Kent. King tossed the final four innings, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks.

The Pirates took an early lead with a run in the first inning as starting pitcher Newman scored on a single by third baseman Cash Morgan.

Collinsville added two more in the third as leftfielder Trevino bashed a two-run bomb over left, bringing in Morgan who singled in the previous at-bat.

In the fourth, Kent got out of a jam as Bosqueville intentionally walked Trevino with two outs. Pirates shortstop Logan Jenkins doubled and Morgan walked to bring up the leftfielder but Kent struck out catcher Peyton Davidson to leave the bases loaded.

The Bulldogs got a pair on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Wright reached on a one-out error by the shortstop and Kent followed with a chopper to second that was bobbled for a fielding error. Bosqueville shortstop Hill picked up a single to load the bases.

A third fielding error by the second baseman brought in Wright and allowed King to get on base. John Youens drove a fielder's choice up the middle to score Kent while King was tagged out at second. The inning ended on a popup to the second baseman.

King took over pitching in the sixth after Kent reached his pitch limit. The freshman allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and six walks while striking out four over five innings of work before moving out to center field. Schornack filled in at second base.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the sixth but a pair of strikeouts left them stranded. King kept the Pirates off the board in sixth and seventh. Bosqueville kept the game alive in the bottom of the seventh to force extras as King led off with a single and scored on another error by the second baseman with two outs.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Collinsville attacked in the ninth. Trevino earned a one-out walk and after a strikeout to Davidson and Patterson reached on an error. Carpenter drove in the wining runs on a two-RBI single.

Newman was relieved by Trevino after eight innings, giving up three runs, none of them earned, on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight. Trevino earned the win, closing out the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out two to secure the 5-3 victory for Collinsville.

“This group is special and not because of their baseball ability but because they will grow up and be great husbands and great fathers, and great men in society, and I couldn't be more proud of this group for the fight they've show all year,” Anderson said. “With all the young guys who had to step up and play key roles this year there's a lot of growth mentally and physically on the field. Our future's really bright and I'm excited to be a part of it.

“I can't wait for January 28th or whenever we start.”