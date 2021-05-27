Bosqueville extends regional semifinal series to Game 3

WEATHERFORD — Faced with Class 2A playoff elimination after a season of success, Bosqueville turned to sophomore pitcher John Youens to save the season with his arm and his bat. Youens powered the Bulldogs to a 7-2 Game 2 victory over Windthorst, evening the regional semifinal series at a game apiece on Thursday night at Weatherford High School.
The sophomore pitcher, already a Baylor baseball commit, recorded nine strikeouts and took a one-hitter into the seventh inning as the Bulldogs’ prolific offense finally got on track.
“We knew they weren’t going to hold us down forever,” said Bosqueville head coach David Anderson, who saw his team’s 25-game winning streak snapped in game one of the series.
The deciding game three is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday back in Weatherford. Anderson said he will start pitcher Hunter Henexson on the mound, but everyone would be available in the final game for the right to go to the regional final.
“I know we have a very resilient team,” said Anderson. “If we get punched in the mouth, we’re going to fight back and that’s what happened today.”
Before the 2-0 shutout in the series opener, the Bulldogs (32-3) had been averaging 18.5 runs a game in the playoffs, and it didn’t take long to get their offense started on a warm Thursday night.
With one out in the third inning, Youens rocked a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence for the first run of the game and a 1-0 Bulldogs lead.
“I felt the momentum changed right there,” Youens said.
While Windthorst scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, the Bosqueville offense was unleahsed and didn’t slow down. Bosqueville came back with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Camden Hill led off the inning with a double against the right-field fence and came on to score following a wild pitch and a passed ball. Austin Albrecht brought home two more runs with a double of his own in the inning and then Youens produced a single up the middle, scoring Albrecht and opening up a 5-1 lead.
“We made a mistake in the first game, putting the ball up in the air too much,” Youens said. “We just concentrated on line drives and balls on the ground and letting our offense do the work. We have nine guys in the starting lineup who can produce RBIs, and it’s only a matter of who’s going to do it next.”
The final two runs of the game scored in the fifth inning when Noah Pena doubled home Jacob Davilla and Larson Hartmeyer for a 7-1 edge.
“Our seniors know they’re only one loss away from playing their final game ever on the high school baseball field,” Youens said. “We’re not going to let that happen. We’re using the same plan for game three and we’ll see what happens.”
Hubbard 2, Dodd City 1: In Nevada, Hubbard starting pitcher Justin Johnson held Dodd City to one run in six innings and closer Shelby Noppenery stepped in for the save as the Jaguars won the best-of-three Region II-1A final series opener on Thursday night.
Noppeney also tripled to drive in the go-ahead run for Hubbard in the bottom of the fifth. His shot to right scored Blaine Cornelius from first.
Johnson worked around six hits and two walks and struck out four through the first six innings. Noppeney hit a batter and walked a batter, but struck out the side in the top of the seventh.
The Jaguars will attempt to earn a spot in the state tournament when the series commences at noon on Saturday back at Nevada Community High School.
Softball
Crawford 5, Italy 3: In Whitney, the Crawford softball team solved Italy ace Emily Janek, at least for a night, and evened the Region II-2A final series at a game apiece.
Janek held Crawford to two hits and struck out 13 as the Lady Gladiators won the series opener, 3-1, on Wednesday night.
But Crawford tallied nine hits on Thursday night and scored a pair of runs in each of the first, second and fourth innings.
Savanna Pogue, Grace Powell and London Minnix all had RBI hits to fuel the Lady Pirates’ offense.
Kenzie Jones went the distance in the circle for the Lady Pirates, striking out three and scattering four hits.
Italy and Crawford will play the rubber match at 11 a.m. on Saturday in West. The winner will advance to the state tournament to face the Ganado-Weimar winner. The state tournament starts Tuesday at McCombs Field in Austin.