Bosqueville extends regional semifinal series to Game 3

With one out in the third inning, Youens rocked a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence for the first run of the game and a 1-0 Bulldogs lead.

“I felt the momentum changed right there,” Youens said.

While Windthorst scored a run in the top of the fourth inning, the Bosqueville offense was unleahsed and didn’t slow down. Bosqueville came back with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Camden Hill led off the inning with a double against the right-field fence and came on to score following a wild pitch and a passed ball. Austin Albrecht brought home two more runs with a double of his own in the inning and then Youens produced a single up the middle, scoring Albrecht and opening up a 5-1 lead.

“We made a mistake in the first game, putting the ball up in the air too much,” Youens said. “We just concentrated on line drives and balls on the ground and letting our offense do the work. We have nine guys in the starting lineup who can produce RBIs, and it’s only a matter of who’s going to do it next.”

The final two runs of the game scored in the fifth inning when Noah Pena doubled home Jacob Davilla and Larson Hartmeyer for a 7-1 edge.