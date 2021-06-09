Bosqueville falls 1 run short as Garrison's Spivey holds back Bulldogs for 7-6 win in state semifinals

Garrison’s offense kept the pressure on Bosqueville in the top of the third. Alex Slowikowski led off with a double that landed on the warning track and then Bosqueville had a slew of self-inflicted problems. Garrison scored three more runs on two walks, an infield hit, a balk, a passed ball and a wild pitch.

Youens came in to pitch for Davilla in the third and quickly got a ground out that cut down Slowikoski at third for the first out. But Garrison won a minor chess match when Spivey took off from third to try to steal home. Yoens double clutched and threw to catcher Noah Pena to try to get the runner. The first base umpire called a balk and, after a conference, the call stood. Garrison had a 6-1 lead and added to it when Britt King scored on a wild pitch to boost the advantage to 7-1.

But Bosqueville responded with an opportunistic rally of its own. The Bulldogs compounded a couple of Garrison errors with three hits to score four runs. Austin Albrecht hit a sharp grounder to short that bounced over Adkison’s glove, driving in Camden Hill and Larson Hoffmeyer. Powers followed with an infield single that drove in pinch runner Ethan McVey and Albrecht scored when Garrison first baseman Slowikowski threw wide of pitcher Dayton Dewberry, who got a late jump sprinting over to cover first.