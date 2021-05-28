Bosqueville finishes off Windthorst, 7-3, to win region semifinals

WEATHERFORD — Armed with a loaded pitching staff, Bosqueville has a team built to win a three-game playoff series.

Despite dropping their first game to Windthorst, the Bulldogs were confident they would bounce back.

Hunter Henexson spun a four-hitter and got plenty of support from the Bulldogs’ offense to roll to a 7-3 win over the Trojans to win the Class 2A Region II semifinals Friday night.

It was the third straight complete game for Bosqueville’s pitching staff after Jacob Davilla went the distance in a 2-0 opening loss and John Youens threw seven strong innings in a 7-2 win Thursday night.

“Going into this year we knew we’d have the pitching for a full series,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson, whose team improved to 33-3. “We knew it would be our strength. Even if we went down one, we knew we had the arms to battle back. I thought Hunter Henexson was dialed in tonight. He pitched to contact and the guys behind him were amazing.”

The Bulldogs will face Lindsay next week in the region finals at a site to be determined.

Henexson walked four batters and hit another, but did a tremendous job of coming up with big pitches to get out of jams.