Bosqueville finishes off Windthorst, 7-3, to win region semifinals

WEATHERFORD — Armed with a loaded pitching staff, Bosqueville has a team built to win a three-game playoff series.
Despite dropping their first game to Windthorst, the Bulldogs were confident they would bounce back.
Hunter Henexson spun a four-hitter and got plenty of support from the Bulldogs’ offense to roll to a 7-3 win over the Trojans to win the Class 2A Region II semifinals Friday night.
It was the third straight complete game for Bosqueville’s pitching staff after Jacob Davilla went the distance in a 2-0 opening loss and John Youens threw seven strong innings in a 7-2 win Thursday night.
“Going into this year we knew we’d have the pitching for a full series,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson, whose team improved to 33-3. “We knew it would be our strength. Even if we went down one, we knew we had the arms to battle back. I thought Hunter Henexson was dialed in tonight. He pitched to contact and the guys behind him were amazing.”
The Bulldogs will face Lindsay next week in the region finals at a site to be determined.
Henexson walked four batters and hit another, but did a tremendous job of coming up with big pitches to get out of jams.
“My fastball was working,” Henexson said. “The last couple of innings I was tired a little bit, but I’m used to going the entire game.”
The Trojans (25-14-1) scored first when Haven Vieth opened the second inning with a single and came across on Zeke Mayo’s ground out.
The Bulldogs put two runners on base in each of the first three innings against Windthorst starter Cooper Wolf, but couldn’t score.
That all changed in the fourth inning when the Bulldogs exploded for five runs. Camden Hill ignited the rally by driving Wolf’s 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to pull into a 1-1 tie.
“Just being able to give our team momentum, the feeling was great,” Hill said. “Getting everyone hyped in the dugout, there’s nothing else like that.”
The Bulldogs loaded the bases as Larson Hoffmeyer and Noah Pena singled and Austin Albrecht walked. Hoffmeyer scored on a wild pitch before Jayce Powers brought in the third run with a sacrifice fly.
After reliever Ethan Belcher hit Youens with a pitch, Ryder Roark grounded to third baseman Tryston Harding, who attempted to throw out Albrecht running home from third base. But Albrecht scored when he beat the throw.
Henexson gave the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead when he singled to right field to score Youens.
Bosqueville picked up two more runs in the fifth inning as Albrecht delivered a sacrifice fly and Powers drilled a run-scoring single.
The Trojans cut Bosqueville’s lead to 7-2 in the sixth when Henexson hit Belcher with a pitch before he scored on a wild pitch.
Windthorst punched across another run in the seventh when Cooper Wolf singled and scored on Cy Belcher’s ground out. But with two runners on base, Henexson forced Kyle Wolf to pop up to end the game.
“They play well together and have a lot of confidence about them,” Anderson said. “They know when they step on the ballfield they’re going to have a chance to win every time. They’re a fun group, a competitive group and do an awesome job working with each other. They make my job easy.”