With a ton of veterans behind him, Bosqueville pitcher Cooper Kent didn’t feel the nerves that might rattle some freshmen.

Showing poise in the toughest of situations, Kent scattered seven hits while collecting five strikeouts to lead No. 4 Bosqueville to a 7-3 win over Riesel in the opening game of the Class 2A region quarterfinals Wednesday night at Bosque River Ballpark.

“He’s a guy who competes even as a freshman,” said Bosqueville coach David Anderson. “The older guys have really taken him in and they’re going to have his back no matter what and they’re going to support him. He never gets too high, he never gets too low, he just gets up there and competes for us.”

Riesel scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning, and had several chances to score in other innings. But Kent came through with the right pitches to squelch potential big innings before he left the game with no outs in the seventh due to high school baseball’s 110-pitch rule.

“I know I have a defense out there that I can trust and I can pound the zone,” Kent said. “My fastball was going where I wanted it. My curveball was all right but it got me through some spots, and my changeup was really working.”

The Bulldogs hope to clinch the series at 6 p.m. Friday back at Bosque River Ballpark. A third game will be played Saturday if Riesel wins game two.

Riesel starting pitcher Gavin Oliver cruised through the first two innings by amassing five strikeouts before the Bulldogs broke through for five third-inning runs.

Cooper Wright opened the third with a single and advanced to second on Kent’s sacrifice bunt. Oliver got into deeper trouble when he walked Easton Hill and Ryder King to load the bases.

John Youens, a Baylor signee, lifted a high fly ball to center field that looked like it would be a sacrifice fly at best. But Riesel centerfielder Bryson May couldn’t locate the ball as he looked up in the sky, and it fell behind him for a two-run double.

“When that ball was hit, I saw the centerfielder come up and I was like ‘Oh man, that might not be deep enough,’” Anderson said. “Then I saw him (May) throw his hands up and the leftfielder was moving really fast. I knew if we could at least get one there it would be big.”

King then scored from third on Oliver’s balk and Youens scored the fourth run on Newt Schornack’s ground out. Camp Youens’ run-scoring single gave the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead.

Riesel stormed back with a three-run fourth inning as Trent Hickerson doubled and scored on Zane Drews’ grounder. Mason Heath lashed a two-run double to the right-center alley to cut Bosqueville’s lead to 5-3.

The score stayed that way until the Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Hill and King singled before Schornack drilled a run-scoring single to right field. King scored on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 7-3.

In the seventh, Riesel’s Evan Hicks opened with a single off Kent, who then left the game due to his pitch count.

Reliever Colby Moore got Hicks into a rundown for an out and struck out Heath. The Indians kept it alive as Payton Hoelscher singled and May walked before Moore struck out Oliver to end the game.

With so much playoff experience, Anderson is always confident that his team will make the critical plays.

“We’ve played a lot of baseball with this group,” Anderson said. “They’ve played over 100 games and have gone five rounds of the state tournament, and no moment is too big for them. We designed the schedule this year to be the toughest it’s ever been. These guys are gritty.”