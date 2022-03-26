Bosqueville, Gatesville, Fairfield lifters grab state powerlifting titles

ABILENE — The sum of the weight lifted by Jagger Summa sparkled like gold.

The Bosqueville junior nabbed a state title in his 275-pound weight class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet. Summa hoisted a total amount of 1,700 pounds, including the best bench press in the field at 430 pounds. Summa also had a 675-pound squat and a 595-pound deadlift.

Two other Central Texas lifters also brought home state titles from Abilene.

Fairfield’s Treyden Johnson captured a state title in the super heavyweight division in Class 3A. Johnson had a 1,700-pound winning total with a squat of 750, a bench of 360 and a deadlift of 590. Johnson won by just five pounds over Bowie’s Coleton Price.

In Class 4A, Gatesville’s Ryan Smiley racked up 1,880 total pounds in winning the 275-pound eight class. Smiley set the tone with a monster 815-pound squat, followed by a bench of 455 and a deadlift of 610. Elsewhere in 4A, La Vega’s Jamien Henley won bronze in the 220-pound weight class.

Belton’s Isaac Jones had a bronze-medal finish in the Class 6A 123-pound class.