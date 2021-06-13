Bosqueville, Hubbard players make state all-tournament baseball teams

UIL State All-Tournament Baseball Teams
Conference 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville
Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville
Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville
First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard
Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard
Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth
Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville
Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville
Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville
Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard
Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard
Conference 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal
Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal
Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner
First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal
Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal
Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal
Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal
Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison
Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison
Conference 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff
Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London
Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter
First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock
Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter
Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff
Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff
Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff
Conference 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton
First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk
Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk
Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk
Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville
Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk
Conference 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville
Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse
Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo
Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville
Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville
Conference 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall Heath
Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller
Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall Heath
First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit
Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller