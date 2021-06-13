 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bosqueville, Hubbard players make state all-tournament baseball teams
0 comments

Bosqueville, Hubbard players make state all-tournament baseball teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hubbard Kennard

Hubbard junior pitcher Shelby Noppeney delivers during the Jaguars state semifinal game on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

UIL State All-Tournament Baseball Teams

Conference 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville

Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville

Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville

First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard

Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard

Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth

Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville

Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville

Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville

Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard

Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard

Bosqueville Garrison

Garrison’s Alex Slowikowski slides safely under Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson in the first inning of their state semifinal game.

Conference 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal

Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal

Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner

First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal

Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal

Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal

Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal

Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison

Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison

Bosqueville Garrison

Bosqueville’s John Youens scores in the first inning of the state semifinals against Garrison as catcher Andrew Slowikowski looks on.

Conference 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff

Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London

Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter

First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock

Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter

Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff

Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff

Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff

Conference 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton

First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk

Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk

Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk

Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville

Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk

Conference 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville

Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse

Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo

Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville

Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville

Conference 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller

Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall Heath

First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit

Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller

Third Base-Jonny Lowe, Junior, Rockwall Heath

Shortstop-Karson Krowka, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Outfield-Kasen Wells, Junior, Comal Smithson Valley

Outfield-Griffin Barton, Senior, Keller

Outfield-Zach Rike, Senior, Rockwall Heath

Utility-Braden Davis, Senior, Keller

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert