Bosqueville opens district play with convincing win over Rio Vista

Bosqueville opened District 7-2A play with a big win over Rio Vista, 55-27, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs' one-two punch of running backs Justin Moore and Hunter Henexson were a source of points all night. Moore carried the ball nine times for 191 yards and two touchdowns while Henexson finished with 12 carries for 60 yards and four touchdowns.
Bosqueville (3-2 overall, 1-0 district) began the game with major momentum as the Bulldogs recovered a Rio Vista botched snap on the game's first play from scrimmage. It took only two plays before Henexson forced his way past several defenders on a 14-yard touchdown run.
Rio Vista (2-2, 0-1) was unable to get anything going on offense. No matter the call, the Eagles could not keep the Bosqueville defense out of the backfield. Unable to get an momentum going the Eagles were forced to punt.
The Bulldogs scored on their second possession with some help from quarterback Newt Schornack. Schornack first connected with wide receiver Stephen Devorsky for a 25-yard gain to set up the Bulldogs in the red zone. It wasn’t long until Schornack found his favorite target from a week ago, connecting with Noah Pena for four-yard score.
Bosqueville added more points in the second quarter when Justin Moore broke a few tackles before leaving everyone in a cloud of dust on a 65-yard touchdown run.
Rio Vista’s offensive struggles didn’t go away. When the Eagles weren’t worrying about the constant pressure from the Bosqueville defense, holding penalties proved to be drive killers.
With all the defensive pressure the Bulldogs brought, it was only a matter of time before they got in on the scoring, too. Bosqueville’s John Youens returned an interception 40 yards for the Bulldogs' last touchdown of the half. Bosqueville entered halftime with a four-score lead over the Eagles.
Henexson opened Bosqueville's second half scoring with a five-yard touchdown run before Rio Vista made some personal changes on offense. The changes worked as Eagles quarterback Taylor Pritchett scored on a five-yard draw play.
Rio Vista’s offensive rejuvenation spilled over to the defense, too. as the Eagles forced a Bulldogs four and out. Rio Vista scored on the ensuing drive, thanks to a three-yard touchdown run from running back Wyatt Johnson.
The Bulldogs would not be held silent for long. Moore broke another massive run for a 75-yard score. Rio Vista refused to go quietly as Pritchett would add his second passing touchdown of the game connecting with wide receiver Jett Macklin.
The Bulldogs responded with more Moore, and Henexson. Moore got Bosqueville into scoring position with a 40-yard scamper before Henexson plowed through defenders for a 10-yard touchdown. Henexson would find the end zone one more time to cap Bosqueville's scoring.