Bosqueville opens district play with convincing win over Rio Vista

Bosqueville opened District 7-2A play with a big win over Rio Vista, 55-27, Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs' one-two punch of running backs Justin Moore and Hunter Henexson were a source of points all night. Moore carried the ball nine times for 191 yards and two touchdowns while Henexson finished with 12 carries for 60 yards and four touchdowns.

Bosqueville (3-2 overall, 1-0 district) began the game with major momentum as the Bulldogs recovered a Rio Vista botched snap on the game's first play from scrimmage. It took only two plays before Henexson forced his way past several defenders on a 14-yard touchdown run.

Rio Vista (2-2, 0-1) was unable to get anything going on offense. No matter the call, the Eagles could not keep the Bosqueville defense out of the backfield. Unable to get an momentum going the Eagles were forced to punt.

The Bulldogs scored on their second possession with some help from quarterback Newt Schornack. Schornack first connected with wide receiver Stephen Devorsky for a 25-yard gain to set up the Bulldogs in the red zone. It wasn’t long until Schornack found his favorite target from a week ago, connecting with Noah Pena for four-yard score.