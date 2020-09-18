Bosqueville passing attack bites Riesel, 52-26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw was a man to be reckoned with. The Bulldogs showed tremendous firepower thanks to Bradshaw’s arm as Bosqueville came away with a big win, 52-26, over Riesel at Bulldogs Stadium.

Bradshaw finished the game 15 of 23 passing for 295-yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball for 68 yards and another touchdown. Bradshaw was responsible for 363 yards of total offense for the Bulldogs and six total touchdowns.

There was no hangover to be seen from the one-point loss a week ago to Palmer as the Bosqueville (1-2) offense came out like Bulldogs off their leashes, scoring quick and often in the first half. The Indians could not keep up with the Bosqueville offense as the passing attack caused problems for Riesel all night.

Riesel (2-2) struggled in the first quarter seeing drives end in punts and a turnover. Indians quarterback Dakota Davis was able to put the Indians on the board in the second quarter, connecting with tight-end Will McClintock from 26 yards out.