Bosqueville passing attack bites Riesel, 52-26
BOSQUEVILLE 52, RIESEL 26

Bosqueville passing attack bites Riesel, 52-26

rieselbosqueville

Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson gallops past Riesel’s Stash Stewart for a touchdown.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw was a man to be reckoned with. The Bulldogs showed tremendous firepower thanks to Bradshaw’s arm as Bosqueville came away with a big win, 52-26, over Riesel at Bulldogs Stadium.

Bradshaw finished the game 15 of 23 passing for 295-yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he carried the ball for 68 yards and another touchdown. Bradshaw was responsible for 363 yards of total offense for the Bulldogs and six total touchdowns.

rieselbosqueville

Bosqueville's Luke Bradshaw rolls out of the pocket against Riesel.

There was no hangover to be seen from the one-point loss a week ago to Palmer as the Bosqueville (1-2) offense came out like Bulldogs off their leashes, scoring quick and often in the first half. The Indians could not keep up with the Bosqueville offense as the passing attack caused problems for Riesel all night.

Riesel (2-2) struggled in the first quarter seeing drives end in punts and a turnover. Indians quarterback Dakota Davis was able to put the Indians on the board in the second quarter, connecting with tight-end Will McClintock from 26 yards out.

rieselbosqueville

Riesel's Will McClintock breaks free for a touchdown past Bosqueville defender Hunter Henexson.

As the Indians scraped and clawed for anything they could get against the Bosqueville defense, Bradshaw and the Bulldog offense continued to move the ball and pile points on the scoreboard. Bulldogs running back Jay King helped keep the offense balanced, breaking the century mark for himself on the evening with 22 carries for 121 rushing yards.

The Indians saw a spark coming out of halftime with a new quarterback at the helm in Kyson Dieterich. Dieterich helped with two scores in the second half, finishing with 74 yards rushing and 141 yards passing with two total touchdowns.

rieselbosqueville

Bosqueville's John Youens intercepts a pass intended for Riesel's Kyson Dieterich.

The Bulldogs defense continued to be stingy, as multiple turnovers helped Bosqueville hold their lead. Defensive back John Youens had a key interception midway through the fourth quarter, which helped get the ball back from Riesel who had successfully recovered an onside kick.

Bosqueville continued to grind out time in the fourth quarter before delivering a 38-yard trick play that saw wide receiver Ryder Roark connect with fellow wide receiver Hunter Henexson.

Bosqueville is on the road next week taking on the Eagles of Rio Vista to start district play. Riesel begins district play as they travel to Clifton to battle the Cubs.

Week 4 high school football photos

