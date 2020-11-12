Bosqueville races past Marlin, 72-8

The Bosqueville Bulldogs built up a head of steam this season that has them believing they can compete with anybody in Class 2A Division I.

That much was obvious as Bosqueville faced off with the Marlin Bulldogs and walked away with a convincing 72-8 victory on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw kicked things off with a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayce Powers. Running back Jay King ran for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns and the Bosqueville defense mauled the opposing Bulldogs.

In doing so, Bosqueville claimed its first playoff win since 2017. The Bulldogs (7-3) advance to play the Cooper versus Trenton winner in next week’s area round. Bosqueville lost its first two games of this season, but since then it has won seven of eight, with the only defeat a seven-point setback against state-ranked Crawford.

Marlin (4-5) posted its best season since a four-win campaign in 2017, but it was no match for the other bunch of Bulldogs in bi-district.

The Bosqueville defense consistently swarmed opposing backs and limited Marlin to 68 yards of total offense in the first half. Marlin’s low total was cut down by Bosqueville’s seven tackles for losses in the first and second quarters on the way to a 36-0 halftime lead.