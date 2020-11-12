Bosqueville races past Marlin, 72-8

The Bosqueville Bulldogs built up a head of steam this season that has them believing they can compete with anybody in Class 2A Division I.
That much was obvious as Bosqueville faced off with the Marlin Bulldogs and walked away with a convincing 72-8 victory on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw kicked things off with a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayce Powers. Running back Jay King ran for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns and the Bosqueville defense mauled the opposing Bulldogs.
In doing so, Bosqueville claimed its first playoff win since 2017. The Bulldogs (7-3) advance to play the Cooper versus Trenton winner in next week’s area round. Bosqueville lost its first two games of this season, but since then it has won seven of eight, with the only defeat a seven-point setback against state-ranked Crawford.
Marlin (4-5) posted its best season since a four-win campaign in 2017, but it was no match for the other bunch of Bulldogs in bi-district.
The Bosqueville defense consistently swarmed opposing backs and limited Marlin to 68 yards of total offense in the first half. Marlin’s low total was cut down by Bosqueville’s seven tackles for losses in the first and second quarters on the way to a 36-0 halftime lead.
Bradshaw completed five of eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.
Bosqueville stretched a two-touchdown lead into a blowout with three touchdowns in less than 90 seconds midway through the second quarter.
Running back Jay King took a handoff and saw his offensive line open up a hole the size of a dually pickup truck. King raced past the Marlin defense for a 61-yard touchdown and grabbed a 21-0 lead with 7:32 remaining before halftime.
Two plays into Marlin’s ensuing drive, wide receiver Tydae Mayes attempted a reverse pass on what appeared to be a screen play. But Bosqueville linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer was there to reach out and snag an interception.
Hoffmeyer darted toward the goal line and finished off the 25-yard pick six.
Like a boxer who senses his opponent is faltering, Bosqueville kept swinging.
Marlin lined up in a swinging-gate formation on its next possession, but a low snap rolled past quarterback David Haynes III. King and Haynes raced to the ball and King was able to corral it at the Marlin 7.
On the next play, Bradshaw ran a QB keeper to his left and cruised across the goal line untouched for a seven-yard TD. Ryder Roark’s two-point-conversion run capped the surge and put Bosqueville up 36-0 with 6:10 to go before halftime.
Bradshaw gave Bosqueville the initial lead on his team’s second offensive play. On a second-and-nine from the Marlin 49, the Bosqueville QB went deep down the left sideline and found Powers. After hauling in the pass, Powers dragged a Marlin defender as he lunged for the goal line and crossed for the 49-yard touchdown reception.
Bosqueville doubled its advantage just before the end of the second quarter with a five-play, 57-yard march.
Bradshaw got Bosqueville going once again with a 32-yard connection with Ryder Roark to the Marlin 25. Hunter Henexson covered most of the rest of the yardage, including a three-yard scoring run that put Bosqueville in front, 14-0, with four seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Center 31, Connally 30
MADISONVILLE — The kick went through the uprights, but to the Connally Cadets it felt like it struck them right in the gut.
Center nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to edge Connally in a wild Class 4A Div. II bi-district clash at Mustang Stadium Thursday night.
Only moments earlier, Kavian Gaither had pushed the Cadets (6-4) into the lead with a short keeper, and Connally had a 30-28 lead with 1:25 to go. But Center (8-3) drove downfield to set up for the final field goal try.
It was that kind of back-and-forth game throughout, and Connally consistently made plays to seemingly hold the Roughriders at bay. Tre Wisner ran for a pair of touchdowns as Connally built a 17-14 halftime lead.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!