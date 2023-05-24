Armed with tons of playoff experience and a pitching staff featuring seniors John Youens and Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville went out big-game hunting.

Bulldogs coach David Anderson loaded up the non-district schedule with the best opponents he could find. Class 3A or 4A, he didn’t care.

Anderson just wanted Bosqueville prepped to the max for another deep playoff run after reaching the Class 2A state semifinals in 2021 and making the region finals last year.

“If you were ranked in 3A or 4A, I was calling you,” Anderson said. “I was like, 'I will come to you.' Going into the year, we thought we would have Henexson and Youens on the mound. What it turned into was what a great opportunity it is for these young guys to go out there and compete against Cameron Yoe, China Spring, and West.”

When Anderson put together the Bulldogs' grueling schedule, he didn’t know Henexson would be out with a knee injury sustained in basketball season and Youens would deal with an elbow issue that’s kept him off the mound.

But the Bulldogs have enjoyed a highly successful season anyway.

Freshman Cooper Kent and juniors Colby Moore and Easton Hill got a lot of valuable pitching experience against tough non-district competition that’s carried over through district and the playoffs.

After sweeping three straight playoff opponents, the No. 4 Bulldogs (20-8-1) are gearing up for the Class 2A region semifinals against Collinsville in a best-of-three series beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. at Weatherford High School.

Facing Riesel in the region quarterfinals, Kent (7-1) pitched six strong innings before Moore finished off a 7-3 win in the seventh at Bosque River Ballpark.

“On the mound, Cooper has really grown up since the first part of the year,” Anderson said. “He faced Weimar, an elite program down in South Texas, and he gets up there and he’s a little nervous, and then he just dials back in and we win 13-3. The kids right then and there bought into him. They love playing behind him and he's the ultimate competitor.”

Moore (3-1) has also pitched effectively throughout the season. He came back to start the second game against Riesel before Hill (4-0) relieved in the fifth as the Bulldogs rallied for an 8-6 win.

“Colby goes up there and attacks the zone and never wavers from the way he wants to pitch,” Anderson said. “He’s a competitor and wants the baseball at all times. Easton is a little bit of a starter and reliever, but we really like him at shortstop. He gives us our best chance there defensively.”

Though it wasn’t the staff they expected coming into the season, the Bosqueville players have rallied around their reconstructed pitching staff with a dynamic offense and an air-tight defense.

“I wish I could go out there and pitch for the guys, but Cooper, Colby and Easton are doing a great job,” Youens said. “We’ve just got to work with what we have, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

“They (Youens and Henexson) got hurt which was devastating,” Hill said. “We were going to build off them this year. But we’ve all stepped up on the mound and got it done.”

A big reason Bosqueville’s pitchers have been so effective is because of an offense that can attack opposing pitchers with power, speed, and baseball savvy. Sacrifice bunts and aggressive baserunning are a big part of Bosqueville's repertoire.

Hill leads off and is hitting .488 with 36 RBIs while Ryder King bats second and is hitting .438 with 32 RBIs. Youens, a Baylor signee, bats third with a .444 average and 48 RBIs while cleanup hitter Newt Schornack is hitting .457 with 33 RBIs and fifth-hole hitter Nash Buhner is hitting .341 with 27 RBIs.

The rest of the lineup featuring Cayden Snyder, Camp Youens, Cooper Wright and Kent also frequently gets on base.

“We put the ball in play and we create chaos and that’s what we preach,” Schornack said. “We put pressure on the defense and make things happen, and that’s what we’ve been doing all of playoffs. We’ve been winning, so it works for us.”

Playoff experience has helped the Bulldogs pull out tight games. Several of the players had key roles in their march to the state semifinals in 2021 where they dropped a 7-6 decision to Garrison. Last year, the Bulldogs lost in the region finals to Valley Mills, which went on to capture the state title.

“We’ve all been in tough positions where you’ve got to make a good play and have a good base hit,” Hill said. “Being in those positions throughout the years helps us a lot going forward.”

Throughout the playoffs, the Bulldogs have managed to stay focused on the next task at hand, and on Thursday that will be Collinsville.

“We’ve just talked about taking it one game at a time and not getting too far ahead,” Anderson said. “This week we’re focused on Collinsville and that’s all. They’re a really good team. They’re junior and sophomore heavy and can pitch really well.”

But the Bulldogs will be disappointed if they don't win the state championship after advancing deep into the playoffs for three straight years.

"We’ve gotten so close in recent years, it’s just like it has to happen," King said. "It’s the mindset right now. Every game we just grow on it and get better and it’s just going to prepare us for the end goal which is the state championship."