Bosqueville stuns No. 5 Lindsay, 21-20

From his linebacker spot, Hoffmeyer had helped stop the Knights on their previous drive when he nailed Jace Edington for no gain on second down and then broke up Kolt Shuckers’ third-down pass.

“He’s special for us,” Zander said. “He’s done a good job defensively for us all year. Offensively, he’s had some sparks here and there. He’s a film studier and he knows what they’re going to do before we do sometimes. That’s key to him on defense.”

After misfiring on passes earlier in the game, Bradshaw spotted Roark deep down the right side for a 66-yard touchdown to cut Lindsay’s lead to 20-14 with 9:35 remaining in the game.

But the key to setting up those touchdown passes was Bosqueville’s running game. Late in the first half, the Bulldogs started pounding the ball up the middle with Jay King and Duavo McDonald leading a 75-yard march on 17 plays for a touchdown.

Bradshaw finished it off with a nine-yard touchdown pass to a wide open King to cut Lindsay’s lead to 20-7 with 16 seconds left in the first half. King was Bosqueville’s workhorse with 101 yards rushing on 30 carries.