SAN ANTONIO — Talk about making a splash.

Bosqueville sophomore Hudson Bawduniak picked up a gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday at the UIL 4A and Below State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Bawduniak swam to the win in a time of 58.24 seconds, which happened to be a new record for the 4A-and-under division. What makes it even more impressive is that Bawduniak of course is enrolled at a Class 2A school.

He also placed seventh in the finals of the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 50.14 seconds.

It’s the first state swimming championship for Bosqueville, in just the second year of the sport for the Bulldogs.