Bosqueville, Teague players win Trib polls

Bosqueville running back Jay King and Teague linebacker Henry Cordona won the fan votes for the
WacoTrib.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors.
King rushed for 181 yards on 32 carries in the Bulldogs’ 31-21 victory over Rio Vista on Friday. He received 1,543 votes and finished almost 200 votes in front of the second-place vote getter, McGregor utility back Zach Williams.
Cordona tallied 12 tackles a sack and a tackle for loss in the Lions’ 48-34 loss to Kemp. The Teague LB garnered 444 votes, 105 more than McGregor linebacker Campbell McCauley in second place.
Photos: High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
Waco West Mesquite
Waco High’s Omarion Delao gets past West Mesquite’s Diego Nino (left) for a score.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Waco West Mesquite
Waco High’s Jaelyn Laster heads upfield through West Mesquite’s defense in the first half.
Jose Yau, Staff photo
Waco West Mesquite
Waco High’s Tyron Minnitt grabs the jersey of West Mesquite’s D’Erian Mitchell in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Waco West Mesquite
Waco High’s Braylon Martinez pulls down a pass in front of West Mesquite’s Abraham Salami in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
Waco West Mesquite
Waco High quarterback Nate Reyna looks to throw down field against West Mesquite in the first half.
Staff photo — Jose Yau
China Spring Mexia
China Spring’s Coltin Locking hauls in a touchdown pass over Mexia’s Chris Bradley in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
China Spring Mexia
China Spring’s Emmanuel Abdallah gets past the Mexia defense for a long gainer in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
China Spring Mexia
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden outruns Mexia’s Trey Holdman for a score in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
China Spring Mexia
China Spring’s Tristyn Pechacek (left) and the Cougars defense pull down Mexia quarterback Le’Marion Miller in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
China Spring Mexia
Mexia quarterback Le’Marion Miller loses a fumble while being pressured by China Spring’s Dominic Guerrero and other players in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Staff photo
China Spring Mexia
Mexia’s Tray Jones looks for running room around China Spring’s Coltin Locking (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
China Spring Mexia
China Spring’s Coltin Locking pulls down a touchdown pass over Mexia’s Chris Bradley in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer outruns Brentwood’s Aaron Lilya for a gainer in the Cougars’ 27-21 overtime loss.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher’s Kane Kolar tackles Brentwood’s Tabor Tyson in the Cougars’ season-opening loss.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher’s Elisha Cummings is face-masked by a Brentwood Christian defender.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher's Blaine Reynolds tries to leap over Brentwood's Zachary Billante.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher's Blaine Reynolds tries to leap over Brentwood's Zachary Billante.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
reicherbrentwood
Bishop Reicher's Eric Ochoa catches pass for a touchdown against Brentwood's Seth Taylor.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
University A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated’s Sutton Lake scores a touchdown against University in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated's Jaylon Walter races down the sideline while being pressured by the University defense before stepping out of bounds after a long first-half gain.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University A&M Consolidated
University's Nik Sanders slips on the turf after a long gain as A&M Consolidated defender Brylan Davis looks on in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University A&M Consolidated
University's Joseph Carpenter gains yardage up the middle before getting pulled down by Tyndall McNamara (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University A&M Consolidated
University's Nik Sanders runs downfield against A&M Consolidated in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University A&M Consolidated
University's Joseph Carpenter stiff-arms A&M Consolidated's Johnathan Minor in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
