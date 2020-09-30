 Skip to main content
Bosqueville, Teague players win Trib polls
Bosqueville running back Jay King and Teague linebacker Henry Cordona won the fan votes for the WacoTrib.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors.

King rushed for 181 yards on 32 carries in the Bulldogs’ 31-21 victory over Rio Vista on Friday. He received 1,543 votes and finished almost 200 votes in front of the second-place vote getter, McGregor utility back Zach Williams.

Cordona tallied 12 tackles a sack and a tackle for loss in the Lions’ 48-34 loss to Kemp. The Teague LB garnered 444 votes, 105 more than McGregor linebacker Campbell McCauley in second place.

