Bosqueville, Valley Mills ready to bring the noise to Baylor Ballpark

Like a lot of high school coaches, Bosqueville’s David Anderson has a text thread that he uses to communicate with his players.

After Anderson met with Valley Mills coach Doug Shanafelt to set up this week’s Class 2A Region II final series between the Bulldogs and Eagles, Anderson began texting his players to pass along the pairing details. The first question the players wanted to know was, are we playing a series or a one-game playoff? Anderson informed them that it would be a three-game series.

“Then they were like, ‘Where we playing? Where we playing?’ I go, ‘That’s to be determined,’ even though in my mind I knew where it was at, and I wanted to surprise them with it,” Anderson said. “I guess with social media these days, word got out that we were playing over at Baylor. I got about 40 texts in a row saying, ‘Let’s go!’ and ‘I’m excited!’ and ‘Can’t wait!’ They blew my phone up for the next half-hour there.”

Indeed, Baylor Ballpark will play host to Central Texas’s biggest Class 2A matchup of the year, as second-ranked Bosqueville (28-3) faces off against sixth-ranked Valley Mills (25-2-2) with a state berth on the line.

If there’s a soul left in Bosqueville or Valley Mills this weekend, they must not have access to electricity (or the newspaper). Put it this way: The joint should be jumping.

“Our superintendent brought it up to me, there’s few places that I would think hold the amount of people that are going to be there,” said the Eagles’ Shanafelt. “We travel well, Bosqueville travels well, and then you put us in our backyard. … We wanted turf, we play really well on turf defensively. But we’re thinking Dell Diamond ain’t turf, so let’s get some good grass. I think it’s going to be a reward for a good season to be able to play in a facility like Baylor’s.”

While the venue offers something fresh and new, the matchup itself is as familiar as an old, beat-in glove. And yet it presents its own level of excitement.

It just so happens that two of the best baseball teams in all of Class 2A reside in the same district.

“As the year went on, one of our goals when we first met was finish first or second (in district) and meet back up,” Shanafelt said of the matchup against Bosqueville. “That’s who we thought would be in whatever opposite side we were in.”

Bosqueville’s Anderson said that the Bulldogs know what to expect from Valley Mills — a grueling, seven-inning, to-the-wire tussle. At least two of them, and maybe three.

“Oh, they’re a really good baseball team,” he said. “They’re really well-coached, they do all the little things right. Coach Shanafelt does a really good job. It’s been two really good baseball games, and we’re expecting another really good series with them.”

Bosqueville captured both previous meetings with Valley Mills in the regular season, but the games were anything but blowouts. The Bulldogs eked out a 3-2 win in the first matchup on March 18, then capitalized on a few Eagle errors in the second game to seize a 5-2 victory.

Shanafelt is in his first season of a second go-round at Valley Mills after a long coaching career that has included stops at Gorman, Ralls, Burkburnett, Dublin and Bartlett. The veteran coach said that despite those earlier defeats, his young ball club took a measure out of confidence out of the matchups with the Bulldogs. They realized they’re just a catch or two, a hit or two, away.

“That’s one of the things we stressed, we’re a good baseball team,” Shanafelt said. “But I think us playing them close the first time, it wasn’t good enough, but it was good enough. It was kind of a mindset thing where, we’re good. … We’re young in spots, and our kids have come through. Those young sophomores aren’t sophomores anymore. They’ve had a season under them.”

The Bulldogs won 35 games a year ago and reached the state tournament before falling to Garrison, 7-6, in the semifinals. So they’re no stranger to this stage. Hunter Henexson and John Youens represent a 1-2 punch on the mound that few 2A teams can match.

Anderson’s main message to his bunch has been this: Let’s be us, because being us should be good enough.

“If we play our best baseball, we don’t believe anybody can beat us,” the coach said. “So we’re just really focused on ourselves right now, and preparing like we have all year.”

However it all plays out, the safest prediction seems to be that the Valley Mills-Bosqueville matchup will be a hot ticket. Baylor Ballpark, make way for the “Centex Buzz.”

“Really, truthfully, I think it’s going to be packed with people. It’ll be different,” Shanafelt said. “It’s like a payday to get to play there.”

Added Anderson, “We’re hoping all of Waco is there.”

