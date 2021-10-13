 Skip to main content
Bosqueville, Wortham Bulldogs split Trib Player of the Week wins
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Justin Moore, Bosqueville

Justin Moore

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Bosqueville’s Justin Moore and Wortham’s Isaac Avila added to their team’s victories by winning the WacoTrib.com online player of the week polls this week.

Moore carried four times for 139 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Bosqueville to a 56-6 win over Itasca. He edged out China Spring QB Major Bowden and Wortham RB Tanner Bean in close poll voting.

Avila posted 18 tackles in Wortham’s 52-12 victory over Hubbard and then prevailed in a close race with Valley Mills’ Will McDonald in the defensive poll.

The WacoTrib.Com player of the week polls are made up from the weekly honor roll. Coaches can send nominations for the honor roll to sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Deadline to submit honor roll nominees is 2 p.m. on Saturday.

