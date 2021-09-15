 Skip to main content
Bosqueville, Wortham players grab Trib honors
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Bosqueville, Wortham players grab Trib honors

Justin Moore, Bosqueville

Justin Moore

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Bosqueville quarterback Justin Moore and Wortham defensive end Anthony Fortoul won the WacoTrib.com player of the week polls, which wrapped up on Wednesday morning.

Moore passed for 183 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 206 yards and three TDs in Bosqueville’s 48-37 loss at Palmer on Friday. He received 285 votes in the poll and was 63 votes in front of Lorena QB Ryne Abel in second place.

Fortoul helped Wortham claim a 42-30 victory over Dawson as he had 14 tackles, including five TFLs. He garnered 338 votes and edged out China Spring defensive back Greg Salazar (252).

The WacoTrib.com players of the week polls are made up from the weekly Honor Roll, published in Sunday’s edition of the Trib.

