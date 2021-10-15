Bosqueville's Bulldogs run like greyhounds in win over Valley Mills, 34-12

Bosqueville relied on its rushing attack to ignite a win over Valley Mills, 34-12, Friday night in District 7-2A Division I play at Bulldog Stadium.

The upset-minded Eagles (3-5, 1-3) gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in the first half, taking a one-score lead into halftime. Bosqueville, though, answered back in a big way in the second half thanks to its rushing attack, which accounted for all of the team’s points in the game.

Valley Mills was unable to build any momentum on its opening drive, but superb special teams play pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own territory. The Eagles’ defense sent the house on the ensuing play, leaving nowhere for Bosqueville to run, forcing a safety.

The Eagles failed to capitalize after getting the ball back as Valley Mills was forced to punt again. Bosqueville strung together a solid rushing attack behind back Hunter Henexson, who scored five touchdowns on the night. Henexson quickly gathered 50 yards on the drive and added a score on a four-yard run.

The score stayed the same until the second quarter when the Eagles were able to soar on the defensive side of the ball. Valley Mills defensive back Cason Johnson helped cut short two Bulldog drives with two interceptions. Eagles defensive lineman Pecos Dutschmann also forced and recovered a Bosqueville fumble in the quarter.