Bosqueville's Bulldogs run like greyhounds in win over Valley Mills, 34-12

Bosqueville relied on its rushing attack to ignite a win over Valley Mills, 34-12, Friday night in District 7-2A Division I play at Bulldog Stadium.
The upset-minded Eagles (3-5, 1-3) gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in the first half, taking a one-score lead into halftime. Bosqueville, though, answered back in a big way in the second half thanks to its rushing attack, which accounted for all of the team’s points in the game.
Valley Mills was unable to build any momentum on its opening drive, but superb special teams play pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own territory. The Eagles’ defense sent the house on the ensuing play, leaving nowhere for Bosqueville to run, forcing a safety.
The Eagles failed to capitalize after getting the ball back as Valley Mills was forced to punt again. Bosqueville strung together a solid rushing attack behind back Hunter Henexson, who scored five touchdowns on the night. Henexson quickly gathered 50 yards on the drive and added a score on a four-yard run.
The score stayed the same until the second quarter when the Eagles were able to soar on the defensive side of the ball. Valley Mills defensive back Cason Johnson helped cut short two Bulldog drives with two interceptions. Eagles defensive lineman Pecos Dutschmann also forced and recovered a Bosqueville fumble in the quarter.
The Valley Mills offense got in on the action as running back Trevor Castanon gave the Eagles a three-point lead after a 20-yard touchdown run. Bosqueville was plagued by penalties on multiple offensive drives, unable to take back the lead.
The Eagles created more of a cushion on the scoreboard as kicker Owynn Klug connected on a 23-yard field goal giving Valley Mills a 12-6 lead. That’s the way things would stay at the halftime break.
Bosqueville (5-2, 3-0) turned to its defense to begin the third quarter before the Bulldogs utilized their rushing attack spearheaded by Henexson and quarterback Newt Schornack. Henexson added his second score of the night, plowing through Eagles defenders from one yard out. Bosqueville’s extra point was successful, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead.
The rest of the third played out the same way for both teams. Valley Mills was unable to get its offense moving, while Bosqueville’s rushing attack continued to add points to the scoreboard. Henexson finished with 23 carries for 142 yards and five touchdowns.
The two teams traded drives back and forth for the game’s final quarter with neither team able to find the end zone until late in the game. Henexson added his final score of the night with fewer than three minutes to go in the game, securing a Bosqueville win.
Bosqueville is on the road next week, taking on the fourth-ranked Crawford Pirates (7-0, 3-0) in a meeting for district supremacy. Valley Mills welcomes the Itasca Wampus Cats (1-6, 0-3) to Larkin Complex in Valley Mills.