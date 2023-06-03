When playing in an all-star game, you may have to stretch yourself in ways you didn’t see coming.

For instance, Bosqueville’s Justin Moore played quarterback and threw every pass for his team, despite the fact that he was coming off a senior season where he lined up at inside receiver. Additionally, La Vega’s Don Hyde, who has always lived and breathed defense, found himself calling his squad’s offensive plays.

It all worked out.

With Hyde dialing up some nifty looks and Moore slinging darts all over the field, the Blue team picked up a 37-22 win over the Red in the 15th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl football game on Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.

As a senior in the 2022 season at Bosqueville, Moore caught passes from Newt Schornack. Bosqueville employed some formations with Moore as a Wildcat QB, but mostly he used his talents at receiver. So, if you had put money on him setting the Victory Bowl single-game record for passing yards — and certainly the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes would discourage any Victory Bowl gambling — you would have gotten great odds.

But that’s just what Moore did, as he completed 9 of 15 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, breaking the old Victory Bowl record of 211 passing yards set by Teague’s Zack Satterwhite in 2019.

“It was great,” Moore said. “I was hesitant coming out here at the beginning of the week, but being here now at the end of the game and seeing how beneficial it was, not just to me, but to everyone else I was hanging out with. Meeting new kids, getting to play under a new offense, a new coaching system, something I’d never done before. Coming out here and getting an opportunity to play quarterback, something I hadn’t done in a while, I really cherish this experience and look back and say that this was a good idea for me to come out here and play.”

This was the second Victory Bowl experience for La Vega’s Hyde. Back in 2013, he served as defensive coordinator under his old boss in Willie Williams. This time he operated as the Blue head coach, aided by his assistant coaches over at La Vega.

So, what better time than an all-star game for a grizzled defensive coach to dial up some draws and slants and bubble screens?

“I did something I’ve never done before, I called an offense today,” Hyde said. “In 30 years of coaching, I never called an offense. It was exciting for me.”

The Red squad, coached by West’s David Woodard and his assistants, led 8-7 after one quarter, following a well-executed end-around for a TD by Crawford's Breck Chambers. But the Blue surged in front thanks to three second-quarter scores. Two of those Blue TDs were set up by takeaways by the defense, as Red committed four turnovers on the day.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Red QB Jace Martin of Temple Holy Trinity fumbled following a hit by Blooming Grove’s Timmy Hamilton, and Fairfield’s Cayden Story fell on the ball for the Blue recovery.

With just 20 yards to paydirt, the Blue needed only three plays to cover that ground. The capper came on a shifty 12-yard run from University’s Mekhi Sandolph, giving Blue a 13-8 lead it would never relinquish.

On Red’s next possession, Hillsboro’s Austin Cook attempted an ill-fated throwback pass, and Corsicana’s Jace Richardson stepped in front of it and intercepted the ball for the Blue. This time Blue needed just one play to cash in, as Connally’s Jack Johnston rumbled into the end zone from nine yards out, pushing his team’s lead to 20-8 following the kick.

“I tell our kids every week at La Vega and I told these kids the same thing,” Hyde said. “There’s three ways to win football games — you block, tackle and you take care of the football. We won the turnover battle, and we won the game.”

Blue’s sweetest score came on a slick call from Hyde with 2:01 left in the first half. After baiting the Red defense with multiple screens, this time Moore faked the short pass and found Corsicana’s Braylyn Brandon streaking down the sideline by himself, with nary a defender within 20 yards of him. Brandon nabbed the easy catch in stride and hustled to the end zone on a 65-yard TD that extended the Blue lead to 27-8.

Brandon caught three passes for a Victory Bowl-record 149 yards and that TD, winning the Bob McQueen Offensive MVP Award in the process.

“We had been running that screen earlier in the game,” Moore said. “I think we had run it twice at that point. Something that Coach saw that those DBs were biting real hard, so it wasn’t really a hard play to think about. It was just act like you’re blocking again, I’m going to fake it right there and they’re going to be open over the top. I saw him, closest defender was maybe 20 yards away from him. Wide-open kid, easy throw, good touchdown.”

A funny thing happened on the way to a Blue blowout, though. Red rose up and made things interesting in the second half behind the play of Cook, who rushed for a game-high 62 yards to go with 67 passing.

Red’s first scoring drive of the second half was an old-school beauty any veteran coach would love. Red drove 74 yards in 13 plays, culminating with a 2-yard TD run by Wortham’s record-setting back Tanner Bean. Though the try for two failed, Red at least trimmed the gap to 27-14.

Its defense rose to the challenge on the next Blue possession. McGregor’s Frank Cruz made the rare trifecta, sacking Moore while stripping the ball away and then pouncing on it for the recovery.

As Blue had done earlier, the Red players took advantage of their takeaway. On a 4th-and-2 play from the 32, Cook scrambled and tossed to Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri in the flat, and Onchweri took care of the rest en route to a 32-yard TD. Suddenly it was a game again, as Red trimmed the deficit to 27-22 with 1:42 left in the third.

But Red couldn’t carry that momentum over into the fourth. It possessed the ball four times in that final quarter and those marches went nowhere, resulting in two punts, a lost fumble and the clock expiring for the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Blue padded its lead on a 23-yard field goal by Corsicana’s Joe Morales and an icing 21-yard TD run from Sandolph, his second of the game.

Blue defensive lineman DJ McClelland of Graner led all players with eight tackles and won the Bob McQueen Defensive MVP honor. But several Blue defenders displayed fierce and feisty play, especially for their first football game in more than six months. Story and Rice’s Luke Chapman pocketed two sacks apiece, La Vega’s Jasen Brown flew around for five tackles, and Robinson’s Blaine Lathern contributed four tackles, including one for a loss.

To a man, though, the Victory Bowl participants say the experience was about more than, well, chasing a victory.

“It was a great experience, had fun, met a lot of new people, got to see a lot of people around God. I’m just thankful to be here,” said La Vega defensive back Nate Washington of the Blue, who is bound for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Added Bosqueville's Moore, "Being home you might feel secluded trying to put Christianity into your sport. But being out here with all these kids and seeing how many athletes really want to emphasize that in their life as well as their game, that’s something that means so much to me."

That’s really the whole point, Hyde said.

“I enjoyed the week, enjoyed the kids, great to be around,” he said. “We had nothing but a great time coaching them, and celebrating with them. Hopefully we did something that might change their life in the future.”

Victory Bowl Notes

The Blue victory ties up the all-time series at 7-7-1. … Blue’s 37 points were the second-most in the 15 Victory Bowl games. The record was set in 2011, when Red rolled to a 47-21 win. … McClelland became the second straight Granger player to win Defensive MVP recognition. Johnny Ryder won that honor for the Blue last year.