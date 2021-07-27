Bosqueville's Youens earns 2A Player of the Year

Bosqueville sophomore John Youens jumped in and made his mark on a loaded Bulldogs baseball team last spring.

On Tuesday, the Texas Sports Writers Association took notice, naming Youens the Class 2A Co-Player of the Year. Yoens and New Deal’s Kyler Reed, both of whom led their teams to the state tournament in June, shared the top individual honor.

Perhaps the pinnacle of Youens and Bosqueville’s season came in the regional final round of the playoffs when he threw a no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 7-0 victory that punched their ticket to state. Yoens struck out 10 and retired 17 in-a-row at one point.

That was a good indication of how the sophomore pitcher performed all season. Youens posted an 11-0 record with 99 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched. He posted a 0.93 earned-run average on his way to district MVP honors.

Yoens was good with a bat in his hands, too. He hit .506 with eight home runs and 15 doubles.

Bosqueville’s Jacob Davilla and Camden Hill, Crawford’s Kade Bruce and Hamilton’s Chase Weaver earned second-team all-state. Central Texans on third team included Noah Pena from Bosqueville and Carter Hooser and Garrett Pearson from Crawford.

Joining the all-state contingent on the honorable mention list were Crawford’s Tanner Merenda, Breck Chambers and Cash Bolgiano, Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson, Hamilton’s Colby Bailey and Valley Mills’ Cooper Ewing.

