Bosqueville's Youens earns 2A Player of the Year

Bosqueville sophomore John Youens jumped in and made his mark on a loaded Bulldogs baseball team last spring.
On Tuesday, the Texas Sports Writers Association took notice, naming Youens the Class 2A Co-Player of the Year. Yoens and New Deal’s Kyler Reed, both of whom led their teams to the state tournament in June, shared the top individual honor.
Perhaps the pinnacle of Youens and Bosqueville’s season came in the regional final round of the playoffs when he threw a no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 7-0 victory that punched their ticket to state. Yoens struck out 10 and retired 17 in-a-row at one point.
That was a good indication of how the sophomore pitcher performed all season. Youens posted an 11-0 record with 99 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched. He posted a 0.93 earned-run average on his way to district MVP honors.
Yoens was good with a bat in his hands, too. He hit .506 with eight home runs and 15 doubles.
Bosqueville’s Jacob Davilla and Camden Hill, Crawford’s Kade Bruce and Hamilton’s Chase Weaver earned second-team all-state. Central Texans on third team included Noah Pena from Bosqueville and Carter Hooser and Garrett Pearson from Crawford.
Joining the all-state contingent on the honorable mention list were Crawford’s Tanner Merenda, Breck Chambers and Cash Bolgiano, Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson, Hamilton’s Colby Bailey and Valley Mills’ Cooper Ewing.
TSWA 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM
First team
Pitchers – Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Harley Patterson, New Deal, jr.; (tie) Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Relief pitcher – Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Catcher – Noah Rodriguez, New Deal, jr.
First baseman – Kyler Reed, New Deal, sr.
Second baseman – Tanner Seely, New Deal, sr.
Shortstop – Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.
Third baseman – Garrett Bright, Cayuga, sr.
Outfielders – John Youens, Bosqueville, soph. Trenton Chenard, Weimar, sr. Austin Alexander, Martins Mill, jr.
Designated hitter – Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.
Player of the year – (tie) Reed, New Deal; Youens, Bosqueville
Coach of the year – Jason Ybarra, New Deal
Second team
Pitchers – Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Jacob Davilla, Bosqueville, sr.; 21 Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.
Relief pitcher – Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.
Catcher – William Rauch, Smyer, sr.
First baseman – Ethan Belcher, Windthorst, sr.
Second baseman – Kade Bruce, Crawford, soph.
Shortstop – Cade Boyer, Johnson City, jr.
Third baseman – Camden Hill, Bosqueville, jr.
Outfielders – Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins, jr.; (tie) Jacob Hofauer, Falls City, sr. and Deuce Garrett, Cushing, sr.
Designated hitter – Julian Ortiz, Premont, fr.
Third team
Pitchers – Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.; Matthew Randall, Alto, sr.; (tie) Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.; and Tyler Spivey, Garrison, sr.
Relief pitcher – Kyler Reed, Wall, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Bode Stewart, New Home, sr.; Noah Pena, Bosqueville, jr.;
First baseman – Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Trey Lopez, De Leon, jr. Tryton Kruse, Garrison, soph.
Shortstop – Jordan Kelley, Refugio, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Carter Hooser, Crawford, sr. Jared Shimek, Shiner, sr.
Outfielders – Garrett Pearson, Crawford, sr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; (tie) Carter Pursley, Alto, soph.; Ayden Tomesek, Holland, sr.
Designated hitter – Jadan Henry, Cayuga, jr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers – Isaac Brown, Anson, sr.; Colby Brown, Mason, sr.; Damian Castorena, Mumford, fr.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Newt Eaheart, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Ayden Gates, Falls City, soph.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Trevor Miller, Anson, jr.; Lane Powledge, De Leon, sr.; Brant Roberts, Centerville, sr.; John Youens, Bosqueville, soph.; Chase Weaver, Hamilton, soph.; Luke Williams, Thrall, sr.; Kyle Wolf, Windthorst, sr.
Catchers – Jaxton Barrett, Archer City, sr.
Daxton Etheredge, Beckville, soph.; Jonathan Falcon, Mumford, jr.; Taylor Hervery, Bland, sr.; Creighton Killian, Wellington, jr.; Ivan Rubio, McCamey, sr.; Brodie Salas, Thrall, jr.; Cash Shows, Shiner, sr.; Carter Smith, Union Grove, jr.; Isaack Weatherford, Alto, sr.
First basemen – Bryson Beran, Thorndale, jr.; Ethan Buchanan, Smyer, sr.; Cannon Cowan, Union Grove, sr.; Jackson Davis, Harper, soph.; Jagger Fishbeck, Weimar, jr.; Gabe LeBlanc, Cushing, sr.; Haden McBroom, Cayuga, sr.; Carter Murray, Lovelady, sr.; Ty Winkenwerder, Shiner, sr.
Second basemen – Chris Castilleja, Mumford, soph.; Cody McBee, Mason, sr.; Tanner Merenda, Crawford, sr.; Johnny Soto, Alto, R-R, sr.
Shortstops - Tristan Adkisson, Garrison, sr.; Cy Belcher, Windthorst, sr.; Zach Blizel, New Home, jr.; Cash Bolgiano, Crawford, fr.; Ethan Botts, Holland, sr.; Dalton Brown, Harper, sr.; Cooper Ewing, Valley Mills, jr.; Tyler Bryan, Beckville, jr.; Nicholas Carrasco, New Deal, sr.; Zach Conde, Hawkins, sr.; Brayden Fuentes, McCamey, sr.; Brady Henke, Weimar, soph.; Hunter Henexson, Bosqueville, sr.; Logan Luna, Normangee, jr.; Ethan Ramirez, Smyer, R-R, sr.; Jonathan Wheeler, Muenster, sr.
Third basemen – Trent Anderle, Muenster, sr.; Colby Bailey, Hamilton, sr.; Ethan Crawford, Harper, sr.; Colby Davidson, Beckville, soph.; Logan Davis, Thorndale, jr.; Hudson Ervin, Weimar, soph.; Tryston Harding, Windthorst, sr.; Britt King, Garrison, jr.; Cody Watson, Alto, sr.
Outfielders - Jordan Aubrey, New Deal, jr.; Breck Chambers, Crawford, soph.; Dayton Dewberry, Garrison, sr.; Jackson Duplichain, Alto, soph.; Cameron Pate, Centerville, soph.; Riley Pippin, Anson, jr.; Luke Shaffer, Falls City, jr.; Alex Vitolas, New Home, jr.
Designated hitter – Ryan Peterson, Shiner, soph.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
