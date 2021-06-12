Bradshaw-King connection pays off in Victory Bowl

The Red team got a break when Crawford’s Cooper Gohlke intercepted Ayers’ pass and returned it to the Blue 17 to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by former Pirates’ teammate Garrett Pearson. Bailey ran for the two-point conversion to cut Blue’s lead to 19-14 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

A lineman at Crawford, Gohlke moved to linebacker during the week and earned the game’s most valuable defensive player.

“O-line is my pride and joy but linebacker is fun,” Gohlke said. “I always wanted to get an interception, and to do it in the FCA Bowl is just incredible. I saw the quarterback’s eyes and he kind of lobbed it up, and I saw the ball and grabbed it. It’s something I always dreamed of.”

The Blue team gained a little distance when Bradshaw connected again to King for a 34-yard touchdown with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Holland’s Ayden Tomasek sealed the Blue win when he busted loose for a 20-yard touchdown run with 2:34 remaining. Bailey hit Hollingsworth with a 16-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

No matter who won the game, all the players were glad to connect in a Christian environment for five practices and Saturday's game.