Brashear leaving Cameron Yoe football coach, AD post
Brashear leaving Cameron Yoe football coach, AD post

Tommy Brashear won’t return as Cameron Yoe football coach in 2021, as Cameron ISD posted an opening for that coaching and athletic director position on Friday.

Brashear turned in a successful five-year run that included a 41-19 record and four playoff appearances. The Yoemen were 4-5 in 2020 and missed the playoffs. Brashear led Yoe to 11-win seasons in 2016, ’18 and ’19.

Brashear is a Cameron alum who served as the Yoemen’s defensive coordinator under Rick Rhoades when they won three straight state championships from 2012-14.

