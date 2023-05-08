Jaxson Bray was born to pole vault.

That’s no exaggeration since father Jeff Bray was an All-America pole vaulter at Florida State and older brother Brandon Bray was a three-time state champion at China Spring and an All-American at Texas Tech.

“It’s cool knowing it runs in the family, and your dad and brother have jumped really high and you’re just trying to follow in their footsteps,” Jaxson said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you, though.”

The Bosqueville senior will try to shake off the pressure and win the Class 2A state championship on Friday morning in Austin.

Jaxson knows the turf well since he finished third in the 2021 state meet with a vault of 14 feet, three inches, before taking fourth last year at 14-6.

This year, Jaxson has already set a personal best with a vault of 16-3 at the Riesel meet and surpassed 16 feet two other times at the Texas Relays and the regional meet in Palestine.

So he’s confident that he can win the state championship over formidable competition like Garrison freshman phenom Maximus Garvin.

“It’s going to be my last meet in high school and I’m going in very confident, and I’ve been jumping really well and I plan on winning it,” Jaxson said. “I’ve been practicing a lot more than I ever have and I’ve really been focused.”

Jaxson is coached by both his dad and older brother at the Zero G Elite Pole Vault Club in Waco. Jeff Bray has seen his son progress a great deal during the last year and likes his chances at state.

“Jaxson has developed tremendously physically and mentally and is set up to complete the task,” Jeff said. “If he hits good conditions and has a good day, he can easily break the state record. That would be very humbling as a dad.”

Jeff likes having Brandon to assist in coaching Jaxson because they have such a great relationship. As a junior at China Spring in 2014, Brandon cleared 17-8.5 to set a Central Texas record with the best vault ever for a 17-year-old. He even topped his dad’s best high school vault of 17-7 when he competed in Elk City, Oklahoma.

“When Jaxson was really struggling last year, Brandon helped,” Jeff Bray said. “They’ve got a really close relationship. When Brandon shows up at a track meet, Jaxson perks up. He knows as much about the pole vault as anybody and they have a special relationship.”

Watching Brandon reach new pole vault heights at Texas Tech inspired Jaxson to focus on the event as he was entering high school.

“As I was growing up in middle school, I watched him in collegiate meets and that inspired me to want to go to that level too,” Jaxson said. “My dad is very encouraging. But it’s nice having my brother there.”

Bosqueville track coach Chris Montez has enjoyed watching Jaxson improve his form and put it all together for a big senior year.

“In previous years, he wouldn’t get upside down completely, and was more in a seated position,” Montez said. “This year he’s getting completely inverted. He didn’t have all the components together before, but his dad and brother have helped him work on his technique and form, and they really helped him get here.”

After the state meet, Jaxson is looking to compete at the college level. He hasn’t committed to any school, but his best days could be ahead since he has good height for a pole vaulter at 6-2 while continuing to work on his speed and strength.

It’s hard to beat his genes since his father was a collegiate pole vaulter and his mother, Kelly, was a high jumper at Oklahoma.