Bremond 58, Maud 14

BROWNSBORO — Bremond opened the 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs with style, pounding Maud in a game that the Tigers had well in hand by halftime.

Bremond (8-3) scored seven first-half touchdowns on its way to a 48-0 lead by intermission, then eased off the gas pedal in the second half to cruise on home with the win. The Tigers advance to play Tenaha, a winner over Burkeville, in next week’s area playoff round.