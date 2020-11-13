 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bremond 58, Maud 14
0 comments
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Bremond 58, Maud 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSBORO — Bremond opened the 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs with style, pounding Maud in a game that the Tigers had well in hand by halftime.

Bremond (8-3) scored seven first-half touchdowns on its way to a 48-0 lead by intermission, then eased off the gas pedal in the second half to cruise on home with the win. The Tigers advance to play Tenaha, a winner over Burkeville, in next week’s area playoff round.

Maud closes its season at 3-6.

Photo gallery

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert