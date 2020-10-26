Bremond pulls away from Chilton, 48-20

BREMOND — The Bremond Tigers separated themselves in the third quarter, forcing two turnovers and scoring three times in that frame to pull away from Chilton, 48-20, in a District 10-2A Div. II football clash Monday night.

Bremond (6-2, 3-0) led 18-12 at the half, but turned the contest into a runaway in the third. Hard-running QB Seth Kasowski (228 rushing yards, 4 TDs) scored the first points of the second half on a 1-yard run, and then Chilton (4-4, 1-2) fumbled on its first play of the ensuing possession and the Tigers recovered. Bremond cashed in with another Kasowski run six plays later, this time from 16 yards out.

Kasowski also did the job on defense, as his interception and subsequent return set up Bremond’s third TD of the third quarter, a 16-yard run by JaRay Bledsoe.

Daylon Ford had a pair of TDs in the loss for the Pirates.