Bremond's playoff experience on display in bi-district sweep of Bosqueville

LORENA — When you’re used to the glare of the spotlight and the dimensions of the stage, you tend to feel pretty comfortable on it.

And so it goes for the Bremond Lady Tigers.

Bremond has established itself as a playoff regular under head coach Sarah Luce, and that experience matters. It showed as the Lady Tigers smacked underclassman-heavy Bosqueville, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16, in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs on Tuesday night at Lorena High School.

Bremond (33-12) moves on to the area round, where it will face Rio Vista at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana. Rio Vista was a 3-0 winner over Dawson on Tuesday.

Despite the win, Luce said she knew her team could play a lot better. Those are the type of high standards that accompany annual deep postseason runs.

“Preparing for it, yes, (I felt good). But tonight there were some nerves, you could tell,” Luce said. “We have some people who were in positions who haven’t been there before. But the other ones who have really took control of the match. I was happy. We’ve got some work to do before the next round, for sure.”

Maybe so, but Bremond showed poise in making the plays it needed against Bosqueville (23-14). The Lady Bulldogs feature four sophomores and a freshman on their roster, as well as a first-year head coach in Kearstyn Woodard. They’re clearly still finding their way on the learning curve, though the future feels bright.

Through the first half of the opening set, Bosqueville trailed just 14-12. But Bremond cranked up its power from the service line, as upperclassmen Sadie Kasowski and Sophia Youge both dropped in aces in a 11-6 closing surge for the Lady Tigers.

Bremond also made good use of the Wilganowski cousins. Braydi Wilganowski led all players with 14 kills, displaying potent power from the left side, while fellow senior Kailey Wilganowski provided some sweet swings from the right side to keep the Lady Bulldog defense honest.

“Both did play well,” Luce said. “Braydi has been in this position before, Kailey was a contributor last year and has really stepped in this year. They’re both game-time kiddos. It’s fun to watch them.”

Braydi smashed a clinching kill in the second set off the hands of the Bosqueville blockers to give Bremond a 25-14 win. Then the Lady Tigers slammed the hammer down, scoring 15 of the first 19 points of the third set to seize the opportunity, with D’Miyah Griffin (4 kills, 3 blocks) demonstrating a commanding net presence.

Bosqueville scratched back to cut into the lead, with Tallen Stanford coming up with a couple of clutch third-set blocks. But, again, down the stretch Bremond proved its playoff mettle. With its rowdy, standing student section chanting, “Sweep! Sweep!” the Lady Tigers obliged. Kasowski pushed a tip over the attempted Bosqueville block on match point to sew up the win.

Kasowski tallied seven kills and four aces, while Gouge contributed six kills and a pair of aces. For Bosqueville, Kasidy Hood had a team-best four kills.

Before the scouting of Rio Vista begins, Luce wants her squad to spend a couple of days cleaning up a few areas that could have been shinier in this one.

“Just our communication tonight (could have been better),” Luce said. “It was a little bit different ball than what we’re used to. But even our offense was a little bit off. Bosqueville did a great job of keeping us off-balance, so that’s something we’ve got to work on.”

Gatesville 3, Georgetown Gateway 2

BELTON — Despite falling behind 2-1, Gatesville showed it had staying power by outlasting Gateway in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs.

Gatesville (22-18) closed on a 5-1 run in the fifth set to put it away. The Lady Hornets will face Caldwell in the area round, 7 p.m. Friday at Academy High School.

Midway 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

HILLSBORO — It’s on to the second round for the Pantherettes.

Midway pushed aside its old district mate Lake Ridge, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17, in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs on Tuesday at Hillsboro High School.

Midway (37-10), which has won 13 straight matches, will meet the Wylie East-Rockwall Heath winner in the area round later this week.

Crawford 3, Chilton 0

Crawford brought the sizzle from the service line in dispatching Chilton in Class 2A bi-district action, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14, on Monday night at Robinson High School.

Crawford delivered 12 service aces, including seven from senior Addi Goldenberg, whose jump serve should probably be registered as a lethal weapon.

McKenna Post had a team-best eight kills for perennial playoff power Crawford (24-19), which will face the Hubbard-Italy winner in the area round.

West 3, Mildred 0

The Lady Trojans took care of their bi-district business against Mildred in winning, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17, on Tuesday.

West (29-11) will draw Central Texas foe Fairfield (37-3) in the Class 3A area playoffs later this week. Those two teams actually faced off back in nondistrict play earlier this season, with Fairfield winning in four sets in West.