Brentwood Christian slips past Reicher in overtime, 27-21

Bishop Reicher made it dramatic and interesting for its first game on the season, but in the end it was too much Keller Jackson for Austin’s Brentwood Christian as the Bears held on for a 27-21 overtime win over the Cougars Friday night at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

Jackson scored on a 10-yard run in the first overtime period, his fourth score of the game, to gain the victory for the larger Austin private school. Reicher, 4-7 last year, is now 0-1. Brentwood, 8-3 a year ago, is 1-0.

The Cougars, playing their first game of the already delayed season due to TAPPS stipulations, tied the score late in the fourth quarter with two dramatic scores from their senior quarterback leader Jake Boozer.

The first came on a 45-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open senior receiver Corey Long from quarterback Boozer, making the score 21-14 with 4:54 left in the game.

After the Cougars defense stopped the Bears on four plays, Reicher got the ball back in Brentwood’s end of the field. Five plays later, it was quarterback Boozer who burst up the middle for an 8-yard run to score. After another Cesar Betancourt extra point, his third of the night, and the score was tied 21-21 with 1:45 left and headed to overtime.