Brentwood Christian slips past Reicher in overtime, 27-21

Bishop Reicher made it dramatic and interesting for its first game on the season, but in the end it was too much Keller Jackson for Austin’s Brentwood Christian as the Bears held on for a 27-21 overtime win over the Cougars Friday night at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Jackson scored on a 10-yard run in the first overtime period, his fourth score of the game, to gain the victory for the larger Austin private school. Reicher, 4-7 last year, is now 0-1. Brentwood, 8-3 a year ago, is 1-0.
The Cougars, playing their first game of the already delayed season due to TAPPS stipulations, tied the score late in the fourth quarter with two dramatic scores from their senior quarterback leader Jake Boozer.
The first came on a 45-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open senior receiver Corey Long from quarterback Boozer, making the score 21-14 with 4:54 left in the game.
After the Cougars defense stopped the Bears on four plays, Reicher got the ball back in Brentwood’s end of the field. Five plays later, it was quarterback Boozer who burst up the middle for an 8-yard run to score. After another Cesar Betancourt extra point, his third of the night, and the score was tied 21-21 with 1:45 left and headed to overtime.
Reicher had another chance to score in the fourth quarter but it ended on a fourth-down pass. The Cougars moved smartly down the field on two long pass completions by senior quarterback Boozer and a nifty 21-yard pass reception out of the backfield by La Vega transfer running back Elisha Cummings.
But the drive stalled at the 20-yard line and a fourth-down pass by Boozer was completed, but short of a first down.
After a slow start in the first quarter, Reicher finally got its offense on track midway through the first half for its first points of the 2020 season. After an exchange of penalties set the Cougars up at midfield, Boozer found junior wide receiver Eric Ochoa streaking alone in the middle of the field and connected for a 48-yard touchdown reception.
After catching the ball at the 30-yard-line, Ochoa covered the rest of the yardage untouched and the score was 7-0 after a Betancourt kick with 1:37 left in the first quarter.
Then it was time for the Reicher defense to get into the act in the middle in the second quarter to continue that unit’s strong start to the season.
After a long run by Austin Brentwood’s Jackson, the Bears had the ball first down at the Reicher 5-yard-line. The Cougars defense turned back three straight runs and then on fourth down, Blaine Reynolds intercepted a Brentwood pass at the 3-yard line and returned it to the 10-yard line to end the threat.
But Brentwood tied the score just before halftime on a 20-yard run up the middle by quarterback Keller Jackson. The extra point was kicked by Seth Jones and the score was knotted 7-7 at halftime.
On its first drive of the game, Reicher was able to move the ball to the 20-yard line, but was stopped on a fourth-down run.
La Vega transfer running back Cummings, who rushed for 1,517 yards last year, was mainly held in check in the first half, and he was limited to less than 50 yards with one run longer than 10 yards.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!