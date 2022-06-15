Brian Coats: Texas Football magazine always a treat

Good morning, loyal reader. Although the highly-observant among you might have noticed my byline on this sports page from time to time, a quick introduction is probably in order.

I am Brian Coats. My day job is serving as the Senior Pastor at Central Christian Church (you probably know us from our pumpkins), but my moonlighting gig is stringing for the sports department of the Trib. Another lifetime ago (the 1990s), I was a full-time sports writer, but around 2000 we all survived Y2K and I heeded God’s call on my life to go into the ministry.

After serving a couple of churches in the Houston area, we moved to Waco in 2012 (so long, traffic!), and it was about that time that I e-mailed Brice Cherry and started occasionally writing for the Trib.

For several years it was pretty much just high school football games (at last count, I think I have been in 23 Central Texas-area press boxes), but lately I have been helping with some high school spring sports.

This year, I even had a “beat” of sorts, covering McLennan Community College sports. Talk about athletic excellence — the Highlanders are basically the JUCO standard in every sport they play.

Anyway, I give you that background because you will need it in just a moment. The reason I am breaking the fourth wall and coming to you directly this morning is because it is one of my favorite times of the year.

Round about mid- to late-June, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine comes out. I eagerly check the grocery store end caps every year, and pick up a copy while they are still hot off the press. The 2022 cover featuring Joey McGuire, the now-Texas Tech coach Baylor fans are pretty familiar with, and USTA coach Jeff Traylor, just dropped on social media a couple of weeks ago.

My collection of Texas Football magazines surpasses my press box count by about eight. There are 31 editions on a book shelf in our Woodway home, dating back to 1992. No obstacle has kept me from keeping my streak going.

When we lived in Utah for two years while my wife was in graduate school, I mail-ordered copies. Those were pre-Internet days, so I think I actually wrote the Texas Football editors. Heck, I even purchased the magazine when Longhorns were on the cover (Texas A&M class of ’94, by the way).

This Sunday is Father’s Day.

For many years, my Dad, Dick Coats, and I would go together to hunt for a hot-off-the-press “Dave Campbell’s” (as he called it). With the excitement of two kids at Christmas, we would hustle home, sit on the couch and begin flipping the pages side-by-side. After seeing where they were picking my alma mater, Midland Lee, to finish in the old 4-5A, Dad would look up Cross Plains High School, his alma mater. The Buffaloes usually were not picked all that high. Sorry, Dad.

Dad died in 2011, and while I miss him everyday, I probably think about him on Father’s Day the most. Now back to writing for the Trib. Though I was not fortunate enough to ever meet him before he died last December, Dad would have got such a kick out of the fact that I was getting to work in Dave Campbell’s world, even if just peripherally, occasionally and as a side hustle.

He read his magazine-opening column every year, chuckling at the wisdom and humor lifting up all the compelling football storylines in the state. Those are really good memories.

I guess the point of this column is to express deep gratitude for how lucky I have been. Actually, let’s go with the word “blessed” instead (see my day job). It has been such a blessing to get to know Brice, Rod Aydelotte, John Werner, Chad Conine, Steve Boggs and all of the other folks that work so tirelessly to put the Trib — the newspaper Dave Campbell served as Sports Editor for many years— out everyday. An editorial while I have your attention: Local journalism still matters, folks, and has deep value — now more than ever.

It has also been a blessing to get to know coaches all over Central Texas. I have covered six-man to 6A, and 99.9 percent of the coaches at every school at every level in every sport are always so gracious to talk to this roving, Johnny-come-lately reporter for a few minutes, no matter if they just won or just lost.

Almost universally, they are kind and considerate, and while fiercely competitive, they keep things in perspective. Without always knowing who I am from the man in the moon, they often mention matters of faith. They are also seriously funny, and chock full of wisdom themselves (like Dave Campbell). Lots of really good, salt-of-the-earth types.

I am beyond blessed, actually, to get to spend time in Dave Campbell’s world. As my magazine collection attests, it is basically a dream come true. However, whether it is other journalists, coaches or athletes, it is all the people of Central Texas — with their high character, strong work-ethic and love of all-things-Texas and all-things-sports — that offer the biggest blessing.

They remind me of Dad.