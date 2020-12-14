Brice Cherry: 9 bits of Mart trivia (and maybe 9 titles?) for the Panthers

Back when I was growing up, one of the lasting birthday traditions in the Cherry household was the birthday spanking.
It wasn’t a “real” spanking — I earned plenty of legitimate corporal punishment the rest of the year — but rather a silly tradition that made us only cry with laughter. Each year on their birthday, the family member who was celebrating would receive a “whipping” from the rest of the family members, drawing one swat for each year of life. If you turned 12, for example, you received 12 swats — plus, traditionally, “one to grow on.” You always got that extra one on top.
I don’t know when Mart High School’s birthday is, but I do know there’s a chance the Panthers will be throwing a party this week if all works out as planned. Mart will play for a fourth straight Class 2A state football championship when it takes on Windthorst at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the 2A Div. II final.
So, in honor of Mart’s big week, I thought I’d deliver nine Panther-related trivia tidbits. If you’re keeping track, that’s one for each of Mart’s past eight state championships in program history, plus “one to grow on.”
Exclusive Club, Part 1
So, if Mart does claim victory and win its ninth all-time title, it’ll join an extremely elite upper crust when it comes to Texas football history. Only two other programs in the state have won nine championships – six-man power Richland Springs and Class 5A juggernaut Aledo.
Now, Richland Springs and Aledo still have a chance to reach double digits in 2020, so Mart might not be tied with those two for long. Richland Springs was set to play for the Class 1A Division II crown against Balmorhea on Wednesday, but the UIL has postponed that game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Meanwhile, Aledo advanced to the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs after the Bearcats pounded Dallas Hillcrest, 77-6, in the bi-district playoffs last week.
For the record, Mart’s eight titles came in 1957, 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Go Fourth and Prosper
Mart’s Kevin Hoffman will be seeking his fourth state ring as the Panthers’ head coach. (He also has one from 2010 as Mart’s offensive coordinator under Rusty Nail.) Should Hoffman succeed in seizing a fourth title, he’d join three other Central Texas coaches in that realm.
The legendary Paul Tyson is the only public school football coach from Central Texas with four rings. He guided the old Waco High Tigers to titles in 1922, ’25, ’26 and ’27. In the private school ranks, former Reicher head coach Mark Waggoner took the Cougars to four TAPPS state trophies (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009) and former Live Oak head man Jordan Barker piloted the Falcons to six-man state titles on both the TCAL level (2011, 2013) and the TAPPS division (2016, 2017).
Four-for-Four Deal
So, Mart senior quarterback Roddrell Freeman can become the first Central Texas player to win four state titles should the Panthers beat Windthorst. That’s a pretty cool deal, and something we’ve covered before.
But did you know that Freeman also has a chance to claim four Super Centex honors? He was the Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017 when he made 109 tackles and eight sacks as a defensive end for the Panthers, then added first-team Super Centex recognition in each of the past two seasons.
Interestingly, the first player ever to win four Super Centex honors in football was also a Mart player, as John Garrett accomplished that feat from 1996-99.
Dominance Through the Years
A Mart championship would give the school a title in six different decades.
Exclusive Company, Part 2
A four-peat in Texas is rarer than steak tartare. Only four teams in state history have won at least four UIL state championships in a row.
Lake Travis holds the state record with five straight titles from 2007-11. Three other teams have stacked four trophies together in their case, Celina (1998-2001), Sealy (2004-07) and Fort Hancock (1988-1991). Mart can join that group, and can claim the Centex record by itself, as four other local teams have won three in a row (Old Waco High from 1925-27, Reicher from 2007-09, Cameron Yoe from 2012-14 and Bremond from 2014-16).
The Other Guys
Windthorst will make Mart’s fourth different state championship game opponent in the past four years.
The Panthers kicked off their current run with a 34-21 victory over Refugio in the title game in 2017. The next year they dashed past Gruver, 76-33, in a record-setting performance, and then last year they subdued the Pied Pipers on Hamlin, 25-20.
Windthorst is seeking its third title in school history.
Well-Decorated Family
The Medlock family could have a lot to celebrate this Christmas. Should Mart win Wednesday, that would give junior receiver/defensive back De’Traevion Medlock his third title in three years and his younger brother, freshman receiver/linebacker Dominic Medlock, his first. Meanwhile, the brothers’ cousin is junior Da’Marion Medlock, who like De’Traevion could pocket his third ring.
He Doesn’t Lose Much
Back to the head coach. What can you say about Kevin Hoffman? While he may have a long way to go to coach Corpus Christi Calallen’s Phil Danaher in terms of the state record for all-time playoff wins (91), there’s not too many coaches that have a better playoff record, percentage-wise.
As he nears the end of his sixth season as head coach, Hoffman’s playoff record is 25-2, with the last loss coming in the 2016 season in the third round to Crawford by a single touchdown, 27-20. Since that game, Hoffman’s Panthers have won their past 23 postseason contests.
Perfection Hard to Attain
Finally, while Mart has been plenty dominant in recent years, the Panthers have a chance to complete a rare undefeated season if they beat Windthorst. The last Mart team to go undefeated was the 1999 champs, led by Quan Cosby and John Garrett and coached by Terry Cron. That bunch finished 15-0, the same record that the 2020 Panthers will achieve should they win this week.
Wouldn’t that be a perfect way to end it?
HERE ARE THE LAST 23 CENTEX FOOTBALL TEAMS TO WIN STATE TITLES
2019: Mart
2019: Blum
2018: La Vega
2018: Mart
2017: Mart
2017: Live Oak Classical
2017: Methodist Children's Home
2017: Parkview Christian
2016: Bremond
2016: Live Oak Classical
2015: La Vega
2015: Bremond
2015: Abbott
2014: Cameron Yoe
2014: Bremond
2013: Cameron Yoe
2013: Live Oak Classical
2012: Cameron Yoe
2011: Live Oak Classical
2010: Mart
2007-09: Reicher
