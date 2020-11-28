Brice Cherry: After life-saving ordeal, Live Oak senior displays grateful heart

Fortunately, by this time the group of people who had rushed to the court had reached Leah, and one of the Frost parents caught her before she hit the floor again.

Several physicians attended to Leah. Among them was Karen Howard, Steve’s wife. She’s an emergency room nurse, and due to her schedule “has seen us play maybe once or twice in all the time I’ve been at Live Oak,” Steve said. But by the grace of God, Karen was at this game.

Everyone instantly recognized the seriousness of the situation. Someone called 9-1-1. Leah seized on the court, her mouth foaming. Other than the voices of those attending to her and the muffled sobs of her teammates standing nearby, a surreal silence settled over the gym.

“About 30 seconds into it, one of the dads looked up at me and said, ‘We need the AED.’ I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Steve Howard said.

The Automated External Defibrillator exists as the fire extinguisher of the medical world. You know you need one around, but you hope to never have to use it.

This was the rare case where it was absolutely necessary. Leah’s heart thumped rapidly and erratically. The physicians slapped the paddles on her and shocked her heart. Twice.