Brice Cherry: All-time nice guy LeRoy Coleman leaves a legacy of warmth, love

“One of his strategies is, before the young man would go home, he would make sure he would go and find him when he came out of the locker room and say something positive to him before he left the building,” Carl said.

LeRoy Coleman, 1948-2022: Former University Trojans head coach was a cheerful giant in Central Texas The Central Texas football community lost one of its legends as former University head football coach and La Vega offensive line coach LeRoy C…

Coleman reveled in seeing kids succeed, in seeing them get better. That’s why even into his golden years, the siren song of coaching coaxed him back. Coleman wrapped up his tenure as University’s head coach in 2007, but he didn’t stay on the sideline long. His longtime friend Willie Williams asked LeRoy to join the Pirates’ staff as an assistant, and that gig continued even after Willie retired from coaching himself. Coleman stayed on as La Vega’s O-line coach into Don Hyde’s tenure as the Pirates head coach, and ended up with a pair of state championship rings.

I remember running into Coleman one time early into his tenure as a La Vega assistant. He greeted me with his usual, wide smile, and I asked him how it was going in his new position.

“Oh, I’m loving it,” he said. “This is the best job I’ve ever had. I don’t even teach a class, they just let me show up and coach.”

Coleman coached right up until his death. When you're living the dream, who needs retirement?