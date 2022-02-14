Brice Cherry: All-time nice guy LeRoy Coleman leaves a legacy of warmth, love

For some strange reason, “nice” can be viewed as a dirty word in the rough-and-tumble world of football. But nobody made nice work for them any better than LeRoy Coleman.
Coleman, who died Saturday morning at age 74, may have been the nicest person I ever met. If you knew him, you understand. He loved kids. He loved people. He greeted everyone with a smile, a hug or hearty handshake, a “Hey! How you doing?” salutation. And it wasn’t artificial, because there was nothing artificial about this man. He was the genuine article.
Nice guys finish last? Bah. Rubbish. Guess the people who believe that never saw the two state championship rings that Coleman won while serving as La Vega’s offensive line coach.
LeRoy Coleman personified the Golden Rule. He treated people even better than they deserved. He had an easy warmth about him that put you completely at ease. As such, he made friends everywhere he went.
Now, don’t mistake nice for soft. Coleman was plenty tough. He coached numerous rugged, winning teams, compiling a 141-137-9 record during 26 years as the head coach of the University Trojans. That included some of the best seasons in school history, highlighted by a 12-2 mark and trip to the regional final in 1996.
My friend Mike Herring, an administrator in Robinson ISD, told me in church Sunday that Coleman gave him his first coaching job at University several decades back. Herring recalled coaching the scout team defense against Coleman’s varsity offense, and LeRoy repeatedly calling out, “Run it again!” after a particular play, similar to Kurt Russell as Team USA hockey coach Herb Brooks in the movie “Miracle.” Coleman wanted the play run right, wanted it perfect, and it didn’t matter to him that the scout team D knew what was coming.
Coleman played at all-black Temple Dunbar in the 1960s, before integration came to Temple High School in 1968. He played alongside a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in “Mean” Joe Greene at Dunbar. Years later at University, Coleman coached another future Hall of Famer in running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
But LeRoy didn’t just rub shoulders with greatness, he was greatness. He leaves a legacy of love that far exceeds his win-loss record or how many college and NFL players he produced.
Like all coaches, Coleman sometimes had to get firm with a student. That’s the essence of coaching — correcting kids when they make mistakes. But LeRoy always tried to find a way to make sure that the athlete still felt loved, as his son Carl recalled in an interview with the Trib last fall.
“One of his strategies is, before the young man would go home, he would make sure he would go and find him when he came out of the locker room and say something positive to him before he left the building,” Carl said.
Coleman reveled in seeing kids succeed, in seeing them get better. That’s why even into his golden years, the siren song of coaching coaxed him back. Coleman wrapped up his tenure as University’s head coach in 2007, but he didn’t stay on the sideline long. His longtime friend Willie Williams asked LeRoy to join the Pirates’ staff as an assistant, and that gig continued even after Willie retired from coaching himself. Coleman stayed on as La Vega’s O-line coach into Don Hyde’s tenure as the Pirates head coach, and ended up with a pair of state championship rings.
I remember running into Coleman one time early into his tenure as a La Vega assistant. He greeted me with his usual, wide smile, and I asked him how it was going in his new position.
“Oh, I’m loving it,” he said. “This is the best job I’ve ever had. I don’t even teach a class, they just let me show up and coach.”
Coleman coached right up until his death. When you're living the dream, who needs retirement?
“Right now, I’m having a good time,” Coleman told the Trib last fall. “People ask me all the time, ‘When are you going to give this up? You’ve been doing this so long.’ I tell them I enjoy what I’m doing. When I wake up, I look forward to going to work. I enjoy being with the kids. I don’t fish. I don’t play golf. This is my hobby.”
In recent years, health issues took a toll on Coleman. He moved a little slower. He couldn’t jump into the fray at practice or hop onto the back of a blocking sled like he might’ve in his youth. He took to using a golf cart to get around at La Vega’s practices.
Yet even seated, LeRoy Coleman was a giant of a man. Not the terrifying “fee-fi-fo-fum” kind of giant, either. He was the nice kind.
The absolute nicest, really.