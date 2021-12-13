Brice Cherry: Behind the numbers with China Spring, Lorena

As we shift into the 17th and biggest week of the high school football season, a pair of Central Texas teams still harbor championship dreams.
Congratulations to China Spring and Lorena for making it to the grandest stage in the sport. Now those Cougars and Leopards will try to each win once more, and gain their hand stamp for permanent entrance into the Champions Club, where the party always rages.
The Trib is planning several stories this week to highlight these sensational state-bound programs, but allow me to kick us off with a few sterling statistics of note.
Now, I’m not really an analytics guy, at least not in the sense where I track those advanced statistics closely. That said, I’m also not Phil Simms or Charles Barkley, shaking my fist at those pesky neighbor kids for stomping all over my analytics-free yard.
No, I’m more of a simple numbers guy. Put it this way: Back in fifth grade, I had to stay after class for some extra tutoring in learning my times tables. So, don’t expect advanced calculus here, just the introduction of a few simple numbers to illustrate just how special a season it’s been for Lorena and China Spring.
Two — That’s the number of losses that Lorena has suffered in this 2021 season, which is tied with Liberty Hill for the most for any team making a Jerryworld appearance this week. But get this: Both of those teams that Lorena lost to will play for state titles this week, too. They are China Spring, which of course plays Gilmer for the Class 4A Div. II crown Friday, and Franklin, which will meet Gunter for the 3A Div. II crown on Thursday, in the game immediately after the Lorena-Brock 3A Div. I title tilt.
(Shout out to Lorena assistant coach Matt Hurst, for reminding me of this particular nugget in church on Sunday.)
10th grade — You may find these connections sophomoric, but I grade them 10 out of 10. So, when China Spring last made the state championship game in 2007, the Cougars’ current head coach Brian Bell was a sophomore backup quarterback at the school. China Spring’s head coach back then was none other than Mark Bell, Brian’s father.
Meanwhile, Lorena also boasts a similar familial bond. Leopard sophomore linebacker/running back Braylon Henry hopes to capture a state ring this season, which would bring Lorena its first football title since 1987, when Braylon’s father John was a star sophomore running back for the Leopards. Braylon Henry leads the modern-day Leopards with 116 tackles, including 80 solo stops.
Zero — That’s the number of times someone has held Lorena under 50 points in these 2021 playoffs. These Leopards are a walking fireworks stand, they’re that explosive. In all, Lorena has produced 10 games with 50 or more points on the season, including seven in a row.
Three — Should Lorena and China Spring close out the year with wins, it will give Central Texas three state champions for the 2021 season. Those two would join Live Oak, which won the TAPPS Six-Man Div. II title earlier this month. It would be the first time since 2017 the Centex area produced at least three champs, as that year Milam County’s Rockdale won the 3A Div. I title to go along with Mart in 2A Div. I and a trio of private-school six-man champs in Live Oak, Methodist Home and Parkview Christian.
1978 — That’s the last time China Spring won state, as the Jim Bird-coached Cougars claimed the Class 1A title that season. “Le Freak” by Chic was the No. 1 pop song in the land in late December of ’78, and I’m willing to bet China Spring fans would freak out for another championship.
36 — The combined number of seniors on the China Spring (17) and Lorena (19) rosters. It’s always special for those guys playing their last high school season. So, let’s go ahead and list them, shall we?
For Lorena, the group includes Rhett Hanson, Colton Dale, Michael Moore, Ryne Abel, Cole Nugent, Reed Michna, Cason Pitts, Caleb Blanek, Andrew Brittain, Drake Savoy, Jacob Jackson, Baxter Bankston, Emilio Martinez, Marshall Vrana, Elijah Turley, Riley Boozer, Casey Diserens, Hutton Scott and Cody Thorne.
For China Spring, the seniors are Major Bowden, Sebastian Trevino, Dawson Exline, Tilson Gregory, Brayden Faulkner, Billy Lemay, Isaiah Williams, Keith Njemini, Derrick Bama, Mason Muramoto, Jaiden Taylor, Colby Hand, Remington Bowen, Kris Lyon, Landon Tippie, William Bradshaw and Carter Penney.
2 — The number of cookie cakes Lorena ISD sent to China Spring ISD on Monday, in congratulatory recognition of the Cougars’ state trip. “We’re so happy for those guys, too,” said Cougars coach Brian Bell, regarding Lorena’s state berth.
30 — The number of seasons Ray Biles has served as Lorena’s head coach. He’s the current dean of Central Texas football coaches.
200 — The career win total Biles will achieve if the Leopards get past Brock on Thursday. Biles owns a 199-137 all-time record, when factoring in this year’s 13-2 mark.
Zero — The number of area coaches not rooting for Biles — who’s as good as gold — to get it done.