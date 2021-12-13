Brice Cherry: Behind the numbers with China Spring, Lorena

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As we shift into the 17th and biggest week of the high school football season, a pair of Central Texas teams still harbor championship dreams.

Congratulations to China Spring and Lorena for making it to the grandest stage in the sport. Now those Cougars and Leopards will try to each win once more, and gain their hand stamp for permanent entrance into the Champions Club, where the party always rages.

The Trib is planning several stories this week to highlight these sensational state-bound programs, but allow me to kick us off with a few sterling statistics of note.

Now, I’m not really an analytics guy, at least not in the sense where I track those advanced statistics closely. That said, I’m also not Phil Simms or Charles Barkley, shaking my fist at those pesky neighbor kids for stomping all over my analytics-free yard.

No, I’m more of a simple numbers guy. Put it this way: Back in fifth grade, I had to stay after class for some extra tutoring in learning my times tables. So, don’t expect advanced calculus here, just the introduction of a few simple numbers to illustrate just how special a season it’s been for Lorena and China Spring.