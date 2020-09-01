Brice Cherry: Connally's Sims still inspires, even as he fights for his life

Thankfully, Taylor still shows his heart regularly on Facebook. As mentioned earlier, he’s a man of great faith. Virtually every day, he posts a Bible verse and an encouraging word to his Facebook friends, calling it his daily devotional.

It never fails to uplift me. I know others feel the same way. Even in “retirement” Taylor is still coaching. He’s still teaching and lifting up others.

“Anytime he shares that stuff, it’s obviously inspiring and makes you realize that some things that happen are minute compared to what some people are going through,” Anderson said. “It gives you a reality check every day. The biggest thing is, even before he was fighting this battle and going through what he was going through, he was a strong man of God. He had a strong faith and he shared that openly, even before all this happens.

“That’s why you question, why does this have to happen to him? But it’s not our call, and it’s not a deal where we can sit here and question. We’ve just got to react and make the most of the situation, and try to help him fight the battle the best we can.”

Amen. Sims continues to fight, and no matter what the outcome may be, his life will continue to serve as an inspiration. Witness these words he recently wrote on Facebook: