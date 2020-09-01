Brice Cherry: Connally's Sims still inspires, even as he fights for his life

No coach wants to step away until he’s ready. Taylor Sims didn’t have a choice.
Here’s hoping he’ll get a chance to return to the sideline someday. That’s where he belongs.
If you know Taylor, you know he’s a man of faith. He’s a man of family. And he’s a man of deep devotion for his players. He’s not afraid to tell them he loves them, either.
They love him back, too. And he needs all the love and support he can get right now. In May, Sims was diagnosed with Hepatocellular Carcinoma, otherwise known as liver cancer. It was yet another gut punch in a steady barrage of blows absorbed by Sims, who coached the Connally girls basketball team from 2013 through the 2020 season. He had already endured a frightening, near-death trial with his health over the course of the 2019-20 basketball season. He threw up blood clots from a battery of stomach ulcers, and his hemoglobin level dropped to 1.5. (Normal hemoglobin levels are 14-16.) His skin took on a yellowish tint as he coached his Lady Cadet team through the season.
Yes, that’s right. Sims refused to quit on his squad. He’d always given his teams everything he had. He didn’t want an illness to change that.
“To be honest, he was really not in good enough shape to coach last year,” Connally athletic director Shane Anderson said. “But he shared with me that he wanted to do it, and that was the one thing that he thought would keep him going and keep him in a positive mindset. And, me, knowing how sick he really was and the toll that any season, much less a rebuilding season, takes on a coach, it was hard for me to say, ‘OK, you’ve got it, bud, let’s see what happens.’”
It was a hard year from multiple standpoints. On the court, Connally struggled to win games, as injuries and inexperience conspired to hinder the Lady Cadets’ chances. On the sideline, Sims’ health deteriorated. He made it through the season, but just barely. On Feb. 22, Taylor’s wife Cassandra rushed him to the hospital, as he was overcome from internal bleeding due to his numerous stomach ulcers. Doctors performed emergency surgery to save Taylor’s life. But then the sobering cancer diagnosis arrived in May, along with what Sims has called “one of the hardest decisions that I have ever had to make.”
He chose to step away from coaching. For a guy that lived and breathed teaching the game of basketball, it was a brutal call to make. Again, this guy LOVES his players. But he owed it to himself and his family to fight for his health.
“Once he kind of got back on his feet before the cancer hit him, he said, ‘Look, man, I can’t do it,’” Anderson said. “I said, ‘I know you can’t, bud. How can you still be included?’ It’s hard for someone having the success that he’s had, having to step down and for us to have to bring somebody else in.”
Fortunately, Sims’ friends, former players, family members and co-workers have stepped up to give back to a coach who’s always had a point guard mentality, in that he’s more than happy to assist everyone else. They’ve provided meals. They’ve created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with his medical expenses. (Search “Support the Sims Family” on GoFundMe to donate.)
Anderson gave Sims a position as the facilities coordinator. Sims works when he can, helping to set up the gym for volleyball games and the press box for football contests. He recruits the officials for those games, and ensures that they’re paid. Anderson calls or texts him every day. And Sims has definitely been grateful to stay connected with Connally.
But he’s had many challenging days. Sleep comes in fleeting fits. Chemotherapy sessions sap his energy. He has lost a lot of weight, as he has struggled to keep food down. The cancer persists.
Personally, when I think of Taylor Sims, the word “joyful” comes to mind. He’s a perpetually upbeat guy who has always enjoyed what he does, and it shows. He coached at Teague from 2005-13 prior to taking the job at Connally, and he was the same way then. From a sportswriter’s perspective, he’s a dream to work with – always helpful, informative, encouraging. He’s even effusive in his praise for the other team. (It probably doesn’t hurt that his father Don has done his share of sportswriting in his day.)
It’s with that knowledge in mind that I get a sense of how sick Taylor is. We’ve texted several times in recent weeks, but weren’t able to connect for an interview for this column. Much of his time has been consumed by doctor visits. And I completely understand that. His health and family should be his top priority.
Thankfully, Taylor still shows his heart regularly on Facebook. As mentioned earlier, he’s a man of great faith. Virtually every day, he posts a Bible verse and an encouraging word to his Facebook friends, calling it his daily devotional.
It never fails to uplift me. I know others feel the same way. Even in “retirement” Taylor is still coaching. He’s still teaching and lifting up others.
“Anytime he shares that stuff, it’s obviously inspiring and makes you realize that some things that happen are minute compared to what some people are going through,” Anderson said. “It gives you a reality check every day. The biggest thing is, even before he was fighting this battle and going through what he was going through, he was a strong man of God. He had a strong faith and he shared that openly, even before all this happens.
“That’s why you question, why does this have to happen to him? But it’s not our call, and it’s not a deal where we can sit here and question. We’ve just got to react and make the most of the situation, and try to help him fight the battle the best we can.”
Amen. Sims continues to fight, and no matter what the outcome may be, his life will continue to serve as an inspiration. Witness these words he recently wrote on Facebook:
“Reflecting back on my 37 years of life, I can honestly say that I hope one day my story will be a testimony that helps others,” wrote Sims, before recounting some of the trials that he had endured, both in the past and recently. “So, I know without a doubt that Jesus Christ has a plan for my life and has blessed me with a loving, beautiful wife in Cassandra Thompson-Sims, and four beautiful children in Kaelyn, Ka’Mari, Breydan and Zayleigh. Therefore, no matter how hard life gets, I will get up each and every day thanking and praising Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior.”
How can you not admire this man’s heart? By all accounts, his love for his creator, and his love for his wife and kids exceeds even his passion for his players. And that’s saying something.
I don’t know what the immediate future holds for Taylor Sims. Only God really knows. The prevailing question of “why must good people suffer?” has been debated for centuries, and it certainly applies here. Ultimately, we just have to trust his plan.
But if you’re a praying person, like me, I’d encourage you to send up a prayer for healing for Taylor Sims.
Because nobody deserves it more.
