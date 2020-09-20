Brice Cherry: COVID-era coaches deserve our gratitude

The frustration caught in the coach’s voice. It was unmistakable.
“Man, Brice, we’re doing what we have to do, but I’m telling you, I’m getting tired of this,” he said.
Amen, brother.
That Central Texas high school football coach could speak for a lot of people. Again, many of us are doing what we have to do. We’re washing our hands. Wearing our masks. Keeping our distance.
But we’re tired of it. Can somebody hit COVID-19 with a blindside blitz already?
2020 has forced football coaches to be more flexible than ever. They’re jumping through all kinds of hoops, adjusting schedules on the fly. And, unfortunately, they’re sometimes pushed into canceling games at the last minute.
God bless these guys. I don’t mean that in any kind of “bless their hearts” sort of way. This isn’t Texan for Go (Bleep) Yourself. Seriously, I’m asking God to pour out his blessings on our state’s coaches, as they admirably try to lead their teams while following protocols that can sometimes feel more restrictive than a mask made out of Spandex.
Hey, they’re not alone. I get that. I’m not suggesting that coaches necessarily have it any worse than people in other professions. 2020 has been hard on us all. Without a doubt, all those front-line physicians out there deserve our love and respect. God bless them, too.
But this is the sports page, so let me get back to what I know. And what I know — because I’ve seen it firsthand — is that these coaches are getting it done. They’re getting it done while facing punishing challenges they never trained for, either in college or in coaching school. (Yeah, coaching school is a real thing. It mostly involves sitting in rooms listening to other coaches talk X’s and O’s and occasionally walking through a massive room full of really nifty products that will really bleed your athletic budget dry.)
We always knew that the coronavirus would be the fiercest opponent of the 2020 season. That has held up to be true. Among the Central Texas teams that have already lost games this year because of COVID-19 factors, either within their own team or their opponent: Cameron Yoe, Bruceville-Eddy, Itasca, China Spring, Fairfield, Lorena, Methodist Children’s Home, Parkview Christian Academy and Gatesville. And that’s not a comprehensive list.
The UIL, as well as private school organizations like TAPPS and TCAF, put together sound plans to try to make football work. We know COVID is highly contagious, and these governing bodies have introduced guidelines to limit the risk of a spread.
But sometimes I have to wonder if the safety measures aren’t too restrictive. I don’t feel guilty about wondering, either. Take Fairfield for example. The Eagles had to cancel a Week 2 game with Brownsboro following a report that a player’s father had tested positive for COVID. By the time that the player’s own test results came back — negative, as it turned out — Brownsboro had scheduled another opponent and its administration did not want to risk a game with Fairfield. The Eagles, meanwhile, were out of luck that week.
China Spring and Lorena had games reportedly canceled for a single positive case. But because of the positive-testing player’s potential exposure to other players, they were forced to pull the plug. Lorena had driven within five minutes of reaching Gatesville’s McKamie Stadium in Week 3 when the Leopards received word that they’d have to shut their game down with the Hornets.
Such measures seem extreme, but then we’re living in extreme times. Err on the side of caution, right? Absolutely. That doesn’t quell the frustration. That doesn’t make it feel any less unfair.
What do you say to your team when you have to turn the bus around and head home after they’ve worked all week to prepare for a game? “It’s OK, guys, we’ll get ‘em next week” feels like empty consolation. I’d hate to be the one kid who got sick, too. What does that poor guy say to his teammates in that situation? Talk about a burden a teenager shouldn’t have to bear. Getting COVID shouldn’t be 2020’s version of the Scarlet Letter.
Football coaches are used to making adjustments. Defense lines up in a look you weren’t expecting? Call an audible, check to another play. Starting stud gets hurt? OK, kid, next man up, it’s your turn to take his place. Illness breaks out on the team? Pull together enough healthy players to take the field.
But it’s so hard to adjust to COVID. When the coaches should be drawing up plays and watching film, they’re instead tracing who made contact with whom, and trying to identify who needs to be quarantined. All for a virus that, statistically speaking, the player will survive. (No, I’m not one of these conspiracy theorists who thinks the coronavirus isn’t dangerous. We need to do everything possible to limit its spread and especially to protect the elderly and medically vulnerable among us. Nevertheless, the statistics don’t lie: The vast majority of people who get it will not only live but return to good health in a week or two. It’s like we’re all afraid to actually acknowledge this, for fear of being called out as an extremist.)
In the end, the cancellation or postponement of a football game isn’t the end of the world. Coaches know this, and what’s more, they believe it. The movie and TV stereotype of the Texas high school football coach is the win-at-all-cost drill sergeant. But that doesn’t jive with real life, not from my experience. Most of these men care deeply about their students, and want nothing more than to see them succeed on the field but, even more importantly, in life. They believe in something bigger than themselves, bigger than the game.
“Again, I’m happy to follow the guidelines, but what bothers me most is the people who seem driven by fear,” said that previously mentioned Central Texas coach, which prompted an agreement between the coach and me that one side effect of the coronavirus pandemic is that it has revealed the faithful from the fearful.
Still, the coaches carry on. They slip on their masks, sanitize the equipment, and go to work. They keep trying to do the right thing.
Then what they work for gets taken away, and it just feels so wrong.
