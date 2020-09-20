Brice Cherry: COVID-era coaches deserve our gratitude

China Spring and Lorena had games reportedly canceled for a single positive case. But because of the positive-testing player’s potential exposure to other players, they were forced to pull the plug. Lorena had driven within five minutes of reaching Gatesville’s McKamie Stadium in Week 3 when the Leopards received word that they’d have to shut their game down with the Hornets.

Such measures seem extreme, but then we’re living in extreme times. Err on the side of caution, right? Absolutely. That doesn’t quell the frustration. That doesn’t make it feel any less unfair.

What do you say to your team when you have to turn the bus around and head home after they’ve worked all week to prepare for a game? “It’s OK, guys, we’ll get ‘em next week” feels like empty consolation. I’d hate to be the one kid who got sick, too. What does that poor guy say to his teammates in that situation? Talk about a burden a teenager shouldn’t have to bear. Getting COVID shouldn’t be 2020’s version of the Scarlet Letter.

Football coaches are used to making adjustments. Defense lines up in a look you weren’t expecting? Call an audible, check to another play. Starting stud gets hurt? OK, kid, next man up, it’s your turn to take his place. Illness breaks out on the team? Pull together enough healthy players to take the field.