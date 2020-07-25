Brice Cherry: Divide over Waco-area high school sports mirrors country's wide expanse

I have no doubt that health officials have a challenging job. They’re tasked with making decisions on how best to stop the spread of a global pandemic, even while some people recklessly choose not to follow their advice.

On the other hand, I also think that when some government officials and private businesses say, “Your health and safety are of our utmost concern,” it can be translated as “We don’t want any lawsuits on our hands.” I’m not necessarily saying that type of thinking fueled the health district’s decision, but I can’t rule it out, either.

Here’s what I do know. The coaches and athletic directors across Central Texas care deeply about the health and well-being of their student-athletes. I know, because I’ve seen it firsthand. They spend many hours outside of the regular school day trying to mold them into healthier, stronger people. They study concussion protocols and learn about safe training methods. They don’t want to put their athletes in harm’s way.