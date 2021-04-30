Brice Cherry: Even when people bail, the high school football party rages on

Full disclosure: I’m on the board for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, so I have some understanding of how this process works. But even before I joined that dedicated group of volunteers some years ago, I covered many a Hall of Fame banquet and almost to a man, the inductees raved about what a special honor this was in their lives.

I’ll never forget Drew Brees gushing over his induction in 2011. Brees was a big-time NFL star by that point for the New Orleans Saints, a Super Bowl champion. But he didn’t big-time the High School Football Hall of Fame by skipping out. Brees had such love and respect for his roots in Texas high school football. He was actually the third member of his family to gain Hall of Fame enshrinement, following his grandfather Ray Akins, a legendary Gregory-Portland coach, and his uncle Marty Akins, who played at Gregory-Portland before going on to hold down the quarterback spot at the University of Texas.

“We all played it. I don’t know if it was expected (to play), but probably so,” Brees told the Tribune-Herald at that year’s induction press conference. “You feel like when you grow up in Texas, that’s what you do, is play high school football. A lot of towns just shut down on Friday nights so that everybody can go to the game and cheer on the hometown team.”