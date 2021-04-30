Brice Cherry: Even when people bail, the high school football party rages on

So, I’ve got some good news and some bad news.
The bad news is that Eric Dickerson won’t be in attendance at Saturday’s Texas High School Football Hall of Fame banquet. Dickerson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back for the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, cut his ball-toting teeth for the Sealy High School Tigers in the 1970s before going on to gain national stardom as part of SMU’s famed “Pony Express” backfield. Turns out that Dickerson felt he had somewhere better to be.
The High School Hall of Fame, much like the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, has clung to a longstanding rule that in order to gain induction, you must attend the induction ceremony. Seems reasonable enough, right? There are the obvious exceptions, such as when health concerns prohibit a candidate from attending or when that inductee is being enshrined posthumously. But for the most part, in order to gain your Hall pass, you’ve first got to enter the building.
Oh, yeah, the good news. Didn’t mean to bury the lead. The good news is that every other member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be represented on Saturday, and they couldn’t be more gracious about being recognized. (Charley Taylor will be represented by his sister, as the elderly former Grand Prairie Dalworth receiver is not in great health and living in an out-of-state care facility.)
Full disclosure: I’m on the board for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, so I have some understanding of how this process works. But even before I joined that dedicated group of volunteers some years ago, I covered many a Hall of Fame banquet and almost to a man, the inductees raved about what a special honor this was in their lives.
I’ll never forget Drew Brees gushing over his induction in 2011. Brees was a big-time NFL star by that point for the New Orleans Saints, a Super Bowl champion. But he didn’t big-time the High School Football Hall of Fame by skipping out. Brees had such love and respect for his roots in Texas high school football. He was actually the third member of his family to gain Hall of Fame enshrinement, following his grandfather Ray Akins, a legendary Gregory-Portland coach, and his uncle Marty Akins, who played at Gregory-Portland before going on to hold down the quarterback spot at the University of Texas.
“We all played it. I don’t know if it was expected (to play), but probably so,” Brees told the Tribune-Herald at that year’s induction press conference. “You feel like when you grow up in Texas, that’s what you do, is play high school football. A lot of towns just shut down on Friday nights so that everybody can go to the game and cheer on the hometown team.”
Even beyond the inductees, the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame celebrates the people and stories that bring others together. At Saturday’s banquet, the Gordon Wood Award will be presented to co-winners for 2020 Liberty Hill and Aledo. Liberty Hill suffered a tragic blow when its head coach Jeff Walker died on Dec. 1, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Walker, 52, was replaced by his brother Kent, and the Panthers — in their first year in Class 5A — made an inspiring playoff run all the way to the state semifinals before falling in overtime to Crosby, 62-61, for their only loss of the season.
Aledo fought through multiple COVID-19-related issues to go 13-1 in the 2020 season and win its record 10th state championship in program history. The beat just keeps going on for the unbreakable Bearcats.
Also being honored Saturday: 2019 Gordon Wood Award winner Blum. Since the 2020 Hall of Fame banquet never happened, the Bobcats will get their deserved moment in the sun, after overcoming the odds on their way to winning their first six-man state title in that memorable 2019 campaign.
Additionally, the Texas High School Coaches Association will present the Tom Landry Award to Katy’s Gary Joseph. That honor is reserved for a coach who “has made a significant contribution to the athletes and game of football in our state,” and Joseph certainly qualifies. He owns a career record of 227-22, and if you put the math to that you see that it’s a staggering winning percentage of better than 91 percent. Joseph won his fifth state championship as Katy’s head coach in 2020, and has been on the coaching staff for eight of the school’s nine state titles.
Joseph was asked by the Katy Times how he keeps his teams playing hard, after 17 years as a head coach.
“More than anything else, they know it’s not about me,” said Joseph, whose late father Eddie was a legendary Texas high school coach in his own right. “It’s about our legacy at this school. It’s about what we’re doing, and we’re going to do this together. I’m thankful they know we care for them and that we’re going to love them. It’s the discipline they learn and what they learn about respect and doing the little things right.”
For those who hold onto them, the game imparts such lifelong lessons.
For those of us who love Texas high school football and the people who make it special, Saturday should be a memorable night.
As for Eric Dickerson — who has now spurned two attempts to be honored by the Hall of Fame, and likely won't get a third — it’s his loss.