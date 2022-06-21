Brice Cherry: Giving the lifters, swimmers and golfers their just Super Centex rewards

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tennis is nobody’s little brother. Or little sister, as the case may be.

For that matter, neither is cross country, powerlifting, swimming, golf, or track and field. Every year the Tribune-Herald sports staff works diligently to bring reader Super Centex teams in the team sports of volleyball, six-man football, football, girls’ and boys’ basketball, girls’ and boys’ soccer, softball and baseball. Then we cap off the year by honoring our Scholar-Athletes of the Year on the Super Centex All-Academic Team, before lauding all proper praise on the overall Super Centex Boys’ and Girls’ Athletes of the Year. (As a matter of housekeeping, the all-academic squad and the Athletes of the Year will be revealed this weekend.)

It takes more work than you might imagine to put together a single Super Centex team, much less 10 of them. But we don’t want to forget about those kids in the “other,” more individually-inclined sports, either.

That’s why it’s become an annual tradition to name a Super Centex Athlete of the Year in each of those sports. These kids toil away with no less effort than the football and basketball players, so let’s give them their proper due, shall we?

Before we do, though, if you haven’t been keeping up for the past nine months, the previous Super Centex Player of the Year superlatives were awarded to Lorena’s Abbie Tuyo and Crawford’s Lexi Moody (volleyball), Live Oak’s Mason Peters (six-man football), China Spring’s Major Bowden and Lorena’s Joe Gutshall (football), Fairfield’s McKinna Brackens (girls’ hoops), Connally’s Jelani McDonald (boys’ hoops), China Spring’s William Bradshaw (boys’ soccer), Lake Belton’s Ella Wheeless (girls’ soccer), Crawford’s Kenzie Jones (softball) and China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner (baseball). Congrats to all, what a memorable year they delivered.

Now, let’s meet the other guys and gals. Slap a patch on their letter jackets, scream it from the Twitterverse, because they’re the best of the best in Central Texas.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Addison Sykora, Lorena.

Give Sykora a hiking stick, because she was quite the trailblazer for the Lady Leopards. The junior finished third in the Class 3A race last November at the UIL State Championships at Old Settlers Park in Lorena. She executed her race plan perfectly, completing the two-mile course in a time of 11:50.1.

That’s big-time stuff, as Lorena well knows, since Sykora’s performance propelled her team to a silver-medal finish, the best showing in program history.

“Some kids just have it, and she does,” said Lorena head coach Matt Jackson.

Honorable Mention: Abigail Huffhines, Aquilla.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Maximus Austin, Eagle Christian Academy.

Are you not entertained? If not, you really should be, as Maximus put together a gladiator-worthy show in his senior cross country season.

The former UIL state qualifier from University made a smooth transition after his transfer from ECA. He finished second in the TAPPS 1A race at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, completing the 5K race in a time of 17:55.1. That effort made the maximum impact possible for the Eagles, who claimed their first team title in any sport in the school’s young history, winning gold running away by 20 points.

Honorable Mention: Carlo Martinez, Gatesville.

GIRLS POWERLIFTING: Kennadi Witt, Crawford.

Powerlifting isn’t just for the heavyweights.

Witt, a junior who finished fifth at state in 2021, submitted the strongest performance of any Central Texas performer at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championships. She pocketed a gold medal in the 105-pound division in Class 2A, hoisting up a total of 700 pounds in the squat, bench press and deadlift. That proved 40 pounds better than any other lifter in her division.

Honorable Mention: Cristal Sanchez, University.

BOYS POWERLIFTING: Ryan Smiley, Gatesville.

Three Central Texas lifters took home state titles from the Texas High School Powerlifting Championships in Abilene in March — Smiley from Gatesville, Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa and Fairfield’s Treyden Johnson. But Smiley had an especially big reason to grin, because no Centex champ lifted more weight than he did.

Smiley won the 275-pound weight class in 4A by powering up 1,880 total pounds. That included an incredible 815-pound squat. Surpassing 800 pounds in the squat had been a goal for Smiley ever since finishing third at state in 2021. Mission impossible? Try mission accomplished.

Honorable Mention: Jagger Summa, Bosqueville; Treyden Johnson, Fairfield.

GIRLS SWIMMING/DIVING: Genevieve Biberdorf, Midway.

What a splash this young lady made in her four-year run at Midway. Biberdorf capped off her senior year in style as she won District 10-6A Swimmer of the Meet honors while captaining the Pantherettes to the district title.

Biberdorf won district titles in the 100-meter breaststroke and the medley relay, and set the school record in the former. Biberdrof will extend her natatorium education, naturally, as she signed to swim collegiately at Eastern Illinois University.

Honorable Mention: Jules Wiehrdt, Midway.

BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING: Elijah West, Midway.

Midway swim coach Dan Marlin called his team’s performance at the district meet its best ever since climbing to Class 6A. West proved critical to that effort, as he won District 10-6A Swimmer of the Meet honors on the boys’ side.

West, a team captain, won district championships in the 200 medley relay, the 50 free and the 100 butterfly, to close out an outstanding career.

Honorable Mention: Clay Crane, Midway.

GIRLS GOLF: Maggie Parmer, McGregor.

Parmer consistently hit ‘em straight in her four-year golfing career for McGregor. She capped off her run with a fifth-place finish at the Class 3A state golf tournament in Austin in May, carding rounds of 79 and 78 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. And here’s a shiny nugget few golfers can match: Parmer finished in the top five all three years she competed at state in high school, and probably would’ve made it 4-for-4 if the 2020 state tournament hadn’t been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorable Mention: Emma Olivarez, Crawford.

BOYS GOLF: Jeffrey Morse, Jonesboro.

No Centex golfer fared better at state, respective to the competition within his classification, than Morse. He fired rounds of 76 and 77 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle for a two-day total of 11-over 153, capturing a two-stroke win for the individual title. As such, he became the first area player to win a state boys’ golf crown since Belton’s Andrew Paysse won the Class 6A title in 2013.

But for Morse, what was even sweeter than a Buc-ee’s stop on the way back to Jonesboro was the fact that the Eagles also took home the 1A team title. That was the first team championship in Jonesboro athletic history.

Honorable Mention: Brayden Bare, Midway.

GIRLS TENNIS: Courtney Wiethorn and Avery Haynes, Vanguard.

Wiethorn and Haynes teamed up to bring home a TAPPS state championship in Class 3A girls doubles at the Waco Regional Tennis Center in April. The Lady Viking senior duo bested a pair of friends in the final, as they beat the fellow Vanguard team of McKenna Lowery and Karoline Horner in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

“We really felt lucky to play against teammates my last match of my senior year,” Wiethorn said. “It was so much fun.”

Adding to the enjoyment was the fact that the Vanguard girls added another prize for good measure, winning the TAPPS team state title.

Honorable Mention: Stormy Tatum, Gatesville; Emily Menzel, Groesbeck.

BOYS TENNIS: Ty Williams, Crawford.

When does silver dazzle just as brightly as gold? When you consider the road that Ty Williams navigated to mine that silver.

The Crawford senior had never played competitive tennis before this school year, but ended up hustling his way to a second-place Class 2A state finish in boys’ singles. He picked up a racket partially because of the Kawasaki Disease that he suffers from that led to heart surgery, taking the former Super Centex standout out of sports like football and basketball. So, even though Williams came up a little short against Maud’s German foreign exchange student Landon Winter in the state final, 6-2, 6-2, he still walked away with his head held high.

“I’m very grateful. I felt like I achieved a lot,” Williams said. “It shows that hard work pays off. I still wish I could’ve won, but it was a great season.”

Honorable Mention: Hyrum Blackwelder, Aldo Ibarra and Evan Roos, Vanguard.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Ayanna Jones, Belton.

Look, when you set a state record, you’re going to be the top track performer. That’s just how this deal works.

Belton’s Jones claimed both the overall and the Class 6A record in the girls’ long jump at the UIL state meet in Austin in May. And talking about saving your best for last: the senior floated 21-3.5 on her sixth and final attempt. That broke a 21-year-old state record by a quarter of an inch, formerly held by Luling’s Ychlindria Spears and naturally elevated Jones to the top of the all-time Central Texas chart. (Not to mention the top of the medal stand).

Honorable Mention: Yierra Flemings, Cameron Yoe.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Darieus Dixon, McGregor.

Few athletes walked away from the UIL state meet any more satisfied than Dixon.

A few weeks prior, Dixon had suffered an abdominal injury that stunted his progress at the area meet. But he fought through the pain and ended up chasing down a pair of state gold medals — in both the individual 400-meter dash, where he ran 48.31, and as the anchor leg on McGregor’s 4x400 relay team.

“It’s been, like, six years since McGregor had a gold medal, so it felt pretty special,” Dixon told the Trib afterward.

Honorable Mention: Jelani McDonald, Connally.

ATHLETIC PROGRAM OF YEAR: Lorena.

I don’t know whether in the future the Lorena history textbooks will contain a chapter on the 2021-22 athletic year. But it certainly would make for some lively reading.

What a year Lorena had.

Longtime athletic director Ray Biles, along with all of Lorena’s other coaches and athletes, deserve a rousing curtain call. They excelled across the board, to the point where Lorena won the Lone Star Cup for Class 3A, becoming the first Central Texas school (along with Abbott in 1A this year) to earn that designation in 11 years.

You could have ended the school year in December and it would have been an incredible run for Lorena, considering the football team went 14-2 and won state for the first time since 1987, the volleyball program made its first-ever state appearance, and the girls’ cross country squad pocketed a best-ever silver team medal at state.

But Lorena didn’t rest. The Leopards turned in splendid seasons in the likes of basketball, soccer, baseball and softball, among other spring endeavors.

Put it this way. When Lorena assistant coach Matt Hurst recently accepted the head football job at Moody, he mentioned it wasn’t easy to leave Lorena because “it’s a special place with special people.”

Turns out he wasn’t kidding.

Honorable Mention: Abbott, Crawford

