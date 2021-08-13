Brice Cherry: If loving high school football is wrong, the Trib's full of fake news

I don’t know if 1980s English rock band The Cure are fans of high school football, but it sure seems like they should be. After all, they penned “Friday I’m In Love,” didn’t they?
Here at the Tribune-Herald, we love Fridays, specifically because we love high school football.
I mean, we really love it. That’s not to suggest we dislike covering college sports. It does not diminish our passion for other sports besides football. But there’s just something special, something pure, about high school football in the state of Texas. If you’ve ever been around it, you get that.
And I think it shows in our coverage.
Beginning with Sunday’s Tribune-Herald, we’ll publish 12 straight days of high school football preview content. That will include feature stories on a variety of players, teams and other prep-related topics. We’ll have schedules and previews for all 67 teams in our circulation area, including a new entrant to the scene, Lake Belton. We’ll use an assortment of images from our crack photographers to help illustrate these stories, and on WacoTrib.com you’ll be able to check out a variety of videos from our Preseason Photo Day back in late July.
But it doesn’t end there. In fact, I hesitated to even write the phrase “12 straight days” because we’ll be rolling out high school football-related content long after that. Sure, our preseason previews will be packed into a tidy dozen’s worth of papers. That simply takes us to the start of the season, where the real fun (and work) begins.
Allow me to offer a glimpse of a normal week in Trib Sports Land, as it pertains to high school football.
Monday: For the first couple of Mondays of the season, it’s mostly a preparation day. (A prep day for the prep kids, I guess.) We set up interviews, talk to coaches, map out the week. After teams have played two games, however, Monday becomes StatsPlus Day.
Longtime readers (and maybe even short-timers) know that in Tuesday’s Trib, we publish all of our Centex district standings and scores, along with statistical leaders for the area, both 11-man and six-man. Want to know who’s the top tackler in our region? Which passer has racked up the most yards or touchdowns? Open up to Page 3 of the sports section and we’ll tell you. (Or check out the online version with your digital subscription.)
Those stats and standings take time (a good bit of it) to enter into the system, so if you ever hear us complaining that we have a Case of the Mondays, it might be because we’re bleary-eyed from looking at some random team’s statistical spreadsheet. (We really don’t mind it, and hopefully you appreciate the fruit of our labors.)
Tuesday: This is typically a busy interview day. Our lead high school writer Chad Conine generates a high school-related feature story in each Friday’s paper. It may highlight a hot team or player, or it might focus on a particular trend. At any rate, Chad is frequently buzzing out to some team’s practice or another to talk to coaches and players on Tuesday afternoons.
(It’s not related to football, but just a head’s up. We generally cover a high school volleyball match each Tuesday night, and gather scores and stats from other volleyball games in the area. And, yes, we know they play volleyball on Friday, too. As I’ve explained to the occasional parent or reader in the past, we don’t have the unlimited resources or staffers required to send a writer or photographer to Friday’s volleyball action, but we’re still happy to take those scores. Coaches, the best way to submit them is by email at sports@wacotrib.com.)
Wednesday: Over the years, we’ve tried to branch out and embrace other ways to cover the game. One of those is through our weekly Super Centex Podcast. (That’s what I’m calling it. I think Chad christens it with a slightly different moniker with each new recording.) If you’re into podcasts (and even if you’re not), we hope you’ll check it out.
On the podcast, which we record/tape on Wednesdays, we break down big games, talk about which teams or players have caught our eyes, and mostly have a rollicking good time. Sometimes we go off the rails, but it makes for a wild ride.
More traditionally, we also publish a High School Notebook in Thursday’s editions that we write on Wednesday. In the Notebook, you’ll find a variety of bite-sized news and nuggets ideal for football fans who want to grab and go.
Thursday: This is when we produce our Friday paper, and it’s chock full of footbally goodness. (If that’s not a word, it should be.)
I mentioned Chad’s feature story earlier, and this is when that baby gets written, edited and designed. Additionally, we publish a bevy of game previews on the top matchups of the week, so we’re scrambling to call coaches to gather a quote or two and then write up those previews, aka capsules, for our pigskin-starved readers.
We also make our picks. Yeesh — talk about a chore. Whether we’re utilizing crystal balls, DeLorean time machines or just our prodigious gut feelings, the Trib’s John Werner, Chad and I offer up our predictions for every game in the area.
It’s a win some-lose some kind of proposition, but somehow the losses are what we hear about the most. Years ago, I was covering a game at La Vega and was leaving the press box to conduct some interviews when a fan hollered out at me and called me out for my bogus pick on that particular game.
“Hey, what do I know?” I hollered back, shrugging.
Just know this: If we picked against your team, it's not personal. We've got nothing against them. It’s a guess. Sometimes an educated guess, but a guess nonetheless.
Or maybe we’re just trying to motivate them. Over the years we’ve actually had coaches ask us to pick against their teams. (If we oblige, it’s not because they asked.) Years ago, we heard a tale of a local coach who shall remain nameless who held up the Trib to his team before the game and bellowed, “THE NEWSPAPER MAN DOES NOT CONTROL YOUR FUTURE!”
Not sure it needed shouting, but it’s true.
Friday: Ah, blessed Friday. TGIF, am I right?
We get up for the games just like you do. We’ll staff somewhere between 6-8 games with a writer (full-timers and freelancers) on a given Friday night. Our photographers also make the rounds and snap-snap-snap while the quarterbacks take their snaps.
As for me, I run the Mother Ship back at the Trib. Someone has to, and I had my fun for many years gazing at games from press boxes all over Central Texas and beyond. One of my Friday duties is to gather information and write up reports on the games where we don’t have a writer working. I also typically plan the next week’s slate of games, and decide where each scribe will go and what games we’ll cover.
We try to refrain from a lot of chest-thumping, but indulge me in a quick advertisement for what I guarantee is the best live online scoreboard in Central Texas. I have no problem saying that, because I have nothing to do with it. That wacotrib.com behemoth comes to you courtesy of our webmaster Win Emmons. He updates the scoreboard constantly, and aggregates a variety of tweets with live scoring info, stats and such to go along with it. If you’re ever looking for a score, it should be your first stop. (End of commercial.)
Saturday: Exhale? Nah. The (high school) games are over, but the work is far from completed. In our Sunday Trib editions, we celebrate the top players of the week through our Central Texas Honor Roll, whose roots go back decades. Coaches, if you have players to nominate, keep Chad’s email (chad.conine@wacotrib.com) handy.
To accompany the Honor Roll, you’ll want to check out Chad’s Sunday Rewind column, where he pontificates on the week that was. Readers can also find a sampling of reports on games that didn’t make it into Saturday’s paper, either because they finished after deadline or because we weren’t able to track down enough info on the game on Friday night.
Sunday: It’s a day of rest, thank the Lord.
Monday: It starts all over again.
But you’ve got to love it, right? And we do. We really do.