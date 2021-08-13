Brice Cherry: If loving high school football is wrong, the Trib's full of fake news

Not sure it needed shouting, but it’s true.

Friday: Ah, blessed Friday. TGIF, am I right?

We get up for the games just like you do. We’ll staff somewhere between 6-8 games with a writer (full-timers and freelancers) on a given Friday night. Our photographers also make the rounds and snap-snap-snap while the quarterbacks take their snaps.

As for me, I run the Mother Ship back at the Trib. Someone has to, and I had my fun for many years gazing at games from press boxes all over Central Texas and beyond. One of my Friday duties is to gather information and write up reports on the games where we don’t have a writer working. I also typically plan the next week’s slate of games, and decide where each scribe will go and what games we’ll cover.

We try to refrain from a lot of chest-thumping, but indulge me in a quick advertisement for what I guarantee is the best live online scoreboard in Central Texas. I have no problem saying that, because I have nothing to do with it. That wacotrib.com behemoth comes to you courtesy of our webmaster Win Emmons. He updates the scoreboard constantly, and aggregates a variety of tweets with live scoring info, stats and such to go along with it. If you’re ever looking for a score, it should be your first stop. (End of commercial.)