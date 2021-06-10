Brice Cherry: Introducing a scary-good crop of 'The Others'

As usual, the Centex region ran circles (or, rather, ovals) around everyone on the track. If we listed every performer who won a gold medal in UIL, TAPPS or TCAF, we’d use an entire pallet of newspaper ink.

Few performances were any shinier than the one belonging to La Vega’s Majors-Sterling. He came home with four gold medals from the UIL state meet in Austin, one for each of the state-winning relay legs he ran and of course another for the Pirates’ Class 4A team title. Majors-Sterling laid it all out there, even breaking off a wild dive at the finish line of the 4x200 relay to help the Pirates to another win and a 4A state record. “I had to do it,” Majors-Sterling said. “I was tightening up, so I had to do it for my team. Win at all costs.”

La Vega’s state track title was its second straight, to go with the one it won in 2019. (There was no state meet in 2020, due to COVID-19).

Honorable Mention: Jamariyan Howlett, Riesel; Carter Cheek, Live Oak

GIRLS ATHLETIC PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: Crawford

For a school that has grown accustomed to state championships, a couple of second-place finishes may feel like a little bit of a letdown. But Crawford fans have plenty of reason to be proud.