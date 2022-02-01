Brice Cherry: It's all guesswork, but here are a few UIL realignment projections

Will Midway go south again?

Let me tell you, Midway’s administrators and coaches sure hope so. That Duncanville/DeSoto/Cedar Hill arrangement proved tough on the Panthers in a variety of sports, but especially football. They’ve prayed, they’ve dreamed, they’ve crossed their fingers, they’ve likely tried everything but sacrifice a pig to the Football Gods, and they’d probably give that a shot if they thought it might help. (Anyone got a recipe for barbecued pigskin?)

In chatting with Midway football coach Shane Anderson at a recent basketball game, he thinks it’s likely that the Panthers will return to a more southern-leaning district, and I tend to agree with him. Why? Well, history for one, and geography for two. Since moving to Class 6A, Midway has been linked with the likes of Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights more often than not. It’s a grouping that makes sense. However, outside of Harker Heights, Killeen ISD’s other schools are headed to Class 5A, so there’s still some stretching to do for everyone.