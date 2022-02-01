Brice Cherry: It's all guesswork, but here are a few UIL realignment projections

UIL Realignment Day should be called Answer Day.
It’ll be a shame if the incoming winter weather forces the area’s athletic directors and coaches to pick up their district assignments virtually on Thursday, because it’s always one of the more entertaining sights to witness. Coaches pack the Region 12 Education Service Center — and other such centers like it around the state — and pace the room or nervously chat with other coaches. Then, promptly at 9 a.m., someone tears open the box and the free-for-all commences, as coaches scurry to grab packets and check out where they’ll be headed for the next two school years.
For a moment, they’re all kids again. Kids who have the SAT coming up and they’ve just been handed the ultimate cheat sheet. Where once there were questions — loads and loads of questions — finally there are answers.
But until that moment, it’s all speculation. Nobody really knows anything. Former Waco High coach and Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa always used to call the UIL’s realignment and redistricting process the “most closely guarded secret in the state,” and he wasn’t wrong.
So, allow me to tackle five questions that Central Texas fans might be asking, keeping in mind that I’m guessing on the answers, just like everyone else.
Will Midway go south again?
Let me tell you, Midway’s administrators and coaches sure hope so. That Duncanville/DeSoto/Cedar Hill arrangement proved tough on the Panthers in a variety of sports, but especially football. They’ve prayed, they’ve dreamed, they’ve crossed their fingers, they’ve likely tried everything but sacrifice a pig to the Football Gods, and they’d probably give that a shot if they thought it might help. (Anyone got a recipe for barbecued pigskin?)
In chatting with Midway football coach Shane Anderson at a recent basketball game, he thinks it’s likely that the Panthers will return to a more southern-leaning district, and I tend to agree with him. Why? Well, history for one, and geography for two. Since moving to Class 6A, Midway has been linked with the likes of Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights more often than not. It’s a grouping that makes sense. However, outside of Harker Heights, Killeen ISD’s other schools are headed to Class 5A, so there’s still some stretching to do for everyone.
That Centex quartet of Midway, Temple, Cove and Heights could hook up with the likes of Hutto and former 5A school Pflugerville Weiss, though the UIL tends to prefer seven and eight-team districts for 6A. Perhaps you throw another geographic outlier like Bryan into the mix, though it wouldn’t surprise me to see Bryan land in a Conroe-leaning loop. Or maybe a couple of the Round Rock schools would end up here. Too bad for Midway that Georgetown and Georgetown East View are 5A.
Midway’s centralized location between Dallas and Austin can be viewed as either a pro or a con as it tries to escape the clutches of Duncanville and its cohorts. Put it this way: To the UIL mapmakers, it probably makes just as much sense to send Midway north as it does south.
At any rate, this will be a major local storyline come Thursday.
What about Waco High and University, where are they headed?
The Waco ISD brethren should end up as Class 5A district mates in everything but football. That’s because Waco High’s enrollment (2,078) puts the Lions in 5A Div. I for football, while University (1,740) will remain squarely in 5A Div. II.
Still, this represents a welcome change for Waco High as it prepares for its second season under head coach Linden Heldt. A drop in classification never guarantees instant results or success. But Waco High will definitely benefit from facing schools closer to its size. Not only were the Lions one of the smallest 6A schools in the state this past alignment period, but they were lumped with powers like Duncanville and DeSoto — a double whammy.
Football-wise, here’s one possible district that could work for Waco High: a hook-up with Killeen ISD’s drop-downs Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen, along with Lake Belton, College Station and A&M Consolidated. Another projection had Waco High going north with four Dallas ISD schools — Sunset, Molina, Adams and White — in addition to Midlothian, Mansfield Timberview and Red Oak. Either way, it figures to provide a much more competitive environment for the Lions.
Belton is dropping from 6A all the way to 5A Div. II for football, and the Tigers seem a nice fit as a district mate for University, along with Killeen Chaparral, a new KISD offering. If the Trojans traveled that way, other possibilities include Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Leander Rouse.
I suspect for basketball (and other sports), the district will skew very Centex, consisting of Waco High, University, Belton, Lake Belton, Chaparral, Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen.
Are any other local schools headed for a reunion?
For the first time since 2019, China Spring and La Vega should end up as district comrades in football. The state champion Cougars are moving from 4A Div. II to 4A Div. I in football, having increased their enrollment from 851 to 904 since the last realignment in 2020. It’s always fun when the Cougars and Pirates tangle in any sport, but particularly football, where the duo have combined for three state titles since 2015.
Mexia figures to reunite with familiar rivals Fairfield, Groesbeck and Teague. The Blackcats are moving from 4A Div. II to 3A Div. I for football. Expect the coffee shop talk in Limestone/Freestone Counties to percolate a few degrees higher with that bunch all together again.
Who else will be switching classifications?
Besides the aforementioned Belton (now 5A), Waco High (5A) and Mexia (3A), another school moving down is Riesel. The Indians spent the past two years in 3A, but are going back to 2A as they fell under the cutoff by a full 40 students, with an enrollment of 209, compared to 242.5 the last time around.
Is there anything else to keep an eye on?
Here’s an enticing possibility: Both of 2021’s 3A state champion football teams could end up in the same district the next two years. Franklin is moving up from 3A Div. II to 3A Div. I, and it doesn’t require that much imagination to envision the Lions bunking up with Lorena in an absolute thumper of a district that could also include Cameron Yoe, Rockdale and McGregor.
And then there’s Gatesville. You really never know where the UIL might unleash the Hornets. As Gatesville athletic director Rickey Phillips told me in a text Tuesday, “We sit in an area that could send us to three different districts and three different regions.”
Here’s hoping Gatesville lands in familiar Waco-leaning company, with friends like Robinson and Connally as well as probably Salado, Jarrell and Lago Vista. If for no other reason, such a district arrangement would probably mean more trips to the Gatesville press box for the Waco Trib sports staff and freelancers.