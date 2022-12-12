Brice Cherry: Offering a bit of direction for state-minded high school football fans

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twenty years ago Tuesday, I got lost in a state championship football game (and a barbecue sandwich).

Allow me to explain: Back in December 2002, I had the assignment of covering Calvert in the six-man state championship game against Sanderson in San Angelo. I set off for West Texas from Waco in plenty of time and made the obligatory stop at Underwood’s in Brownwood, where I snagged that aforementioned brisket sandwich for lunch.

With one hand on the wheel, one hand on that glorious ’cue and both ears on the radio, I had reached a state of true nirvana. No, Kurt Cobain wasn’t growling any tunes, but rather I had managed to catch a broadcast of the Converse Judson-Midland state game on the FM dial. So, there I was, be-bopping along, enjoying my grub, transfixed by the game — Judson won a classic, 33-32 — when I finally saw a sign that read, “Welcome to Abilene.”

Abilene? Say what?

Turned out I had gotten turned around in a big way. Now, a keen sense of direction has never been in my DNA. This was in the days before GPS, or at least before it had really taken off. Back then we actually navigated by maps. The folded, paper kind that you kept in your glove box. Or maybe Mapquest’s printed directions. Remember Mapquest? What a mess.

Anyway, if I had spotted a sign that had said “Abilene: 51 miles” or something like that along the way, I would have realized I was headed the wrong way. (If you’re not familiar with that part of Texas, I was headed north when I should have been driving due west.) But I didn’t see sign one. Or, more likely, I was oblivious to any road markings, distracted by the sauciness of both cow flesh and pigskin.

Realizing the error of my ways, I navigated my way back to San Angelo, making it to the stadium shortly before kickoff. No harm, no foul.

But the moral of the parable is this: It’s pretty easy to get lost in the majesty and mystique of a Texas state championship football game.

This week, three Central Texas teams will be among the 12 schools fighting it out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a state trophy: Abbott, Mart and China Spring. What a journey they’ve made over these past 17-plus weeks. But before you get lost in the delectable deliciousness of it all, allow me to offer a few guideposts to help demonstrate where we’re headed.

* * *

Mart is part of the final two in Class 2A Div. II, but it can join an elite Final Four with a win over Albany on Wednesday. A victory would give Mart its ninth state championship in history, which would tie Katy and Richland Springs for the second-most ever, behind only Aledo, which has 10. Now, Aledo can win its 11th title this week if it defeats College Station in the 5A Div. I final Saturday. (Remarkably, Aledo has won nine titles since 2009.) Also, Carthage also has a shot to join Mart with a ninth state title this week. The Bulldogs face Wimberley in the 4A Div. II final on Friday. The other two schools with eight state titles besides Mart and Carthage — Celina and Southlake Carroll— did not reach the state final round in 2022.

Naturally, Mart boasts the fattest trophy case in Central Texas. The only other Centex public school programs with four or more titles are Bremond (1981, 2014, ’15, ’16), Cameron Yoe (1981, 2012, ’13, ’14), Waco Moore (1951, ’52, ’60, ’64) and the old Waco High Tigers (1922, ’25, ’26, ’27, ’45 and ’48).

Additionally, Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman could pocket his fourth championship ring as Panthers head coach. He previously led the Panthers to titles in 2017, ’18 and ’19. (He also won a ring as a Mart assistant coach in 2010.) Hoffman, of course, briefly retired last January before changing his mind, and he certainly seems to be enjoying another state ride. A win would also give Hoffman his first undefeated season, as his previous three title teams went 15-1, 15-1 and 13-3.

* * *

Abbott will play for its second state football championship when it meets Westbrook in the 1A Div. I final on Wednesday. The Panthers previously won it all in 2015, and Terry Crawford was the program’s head coach then as well. But this will mark Abbott’s first appearance at Jerryworld, as that previous state win over Crowell came in Abilene, prior to the six-man teams playing on the big stage with all the 11-man teams.

Kyle Crawford, Terry’s son, is one of Abbott’s assistants, just as he was in 2015. And several of Abbott’s current players were elementary-aged ball boys for that ’15 team.

Here is the entire list of public-school six-man teams in Central Texas to win state: Milford (1979, ’80), Calvert (2002), Abbott and Blum (2019). The Trib no longer includes Milford and Calvert in our coverage area, as we’ve tightened up our circulation zone over the decades. So, among current six-man schools we cover, Abbott would reign supreme. (In the private school ranks, Live Oak boasts five six-man state titles, while Parkview Christian and Methodist Children’s Home each own one as six-man programs. Parkview also won two titles in the 1990s in 11-man.)

* * *

China Spring can make history with a repeat state championship, should the No. 1-ranked Cougars bring down Boerne in the 4A Div. I final on Friday. That would make China Spring the sixth Central Texas public school program to claim at least two straight titles, along with Waco High, Moore (now defunct), Cameron Yoe, Bremond and Mart.

What makes China Spring unique among that group is that the Cougars have been led by two different head coaches during these last two separate state runs. Brian Bell led China Spring’s trophy hunt last year before taking a position within the Baylor football program. Tyler Beatty ascended to the head coach’s office and the Cougars haven’t missed a beat.

A China Spring win would also give the Cougars three state wins in program history, as they also won it all in 1978.

China Spring has played 12 different teams in these 2021 and ’22 playoff runs. Last year, the Cougars vanquished Madisonville, Sealy, Carthage, West Orange-Stark, Cuero and Gilmer on the way to the crown. This year they’ve beaten Western Hills, Kaufman, Lake Worth, Anna and Decatur to set up the matchup with Boerne. Of course, it should be noted that China Spring moved up to 4A Div. I in the most recent UIL realignment after playing in 4A Div. II last year. Different opponents are a natural byproduct of that move.

So, there you have it: a bit of a roadmap to the end of the 2022 high school football season.

Can anybody spare a barbecue sandwich?