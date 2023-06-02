Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

All the graduations have come and gone, and wouldn’t you know it, nobody asked me to be a commencement speaker.

Of course, I probably would have had a hard time graduating at the top of my class in a home-school class of one. But in the 32 years since I graduated “Praise the Lawdy” (as opposed to summa cum laude) from Brenham High School, I’ve accumulated a bit of wisdom that I’m happy to share with you, the Class of 2023.

Moreover, I’m hopeful that you’ll actually remember it.

I recall very little from those graduation speeches back in 1991. I remember our class president spoke, and her speech struck me as more personal and moving than those given by the valedictorian and salutatorian. But I still for the life of me can’t remember anything specific that she said. As for the other two speeches, I do recall the valedictorian referencing her fellow seniors “transforming from caterpillars into butterflies,” but only because it was such a lame analogy, even at the time.

A couple of weeks ago, the pastor at my church, Dr. Joshua Vaughan, delivered a moving sermon on Senior Sunday, full of biblical truth. What’s more, I suspect the graduating seniors will actually remember it, because of one particular piece of advice that Josh offered: “Don’t pee on the wall.” (Trust me, it worked in the context of one particular Bible passage.)

In that spirit, Class of 2023 members, I’m going full shock value in my remarks, in hopes that these word may stick with you. Buckle up, away we go.

Be a loser

We all can admit losing sucks. Nobody enjoys the sting of failure. But nobody wins all the time. Losing is a part of life, and I’d argue that you might learn as much from the bitter losses you suffer than all the magnificent triumphs combined.

A greater failure than losing is not trying, not getting in the game. Do you have greater respect for the batter who steps in the box and strikes out or the one who takes himself out of the game to preserve his batting average?

Real courage isn’t the absence of fear. It’s powering through your fear to give your best effort.

Don’t be afraid to fail, seniors. These college years ahead will present hurdles that will feel incredibly daunting. Like, hurdles that you’d never find on an actual 400-meter track — hurdles covered in rattlesnakes and barbed wire and poisonous vines.

Fear not. There are certainly times to be careful and avoid danger. But there are also times to spring headlong toward those menacing roadblocks and make your best attempt at clearing them.

Even the best of you will lose. Look, I covered the sporting events of many of you seniors over these past four years of high school, and witnessed firsthand your superb successes. But as Shaquille O’Neal is prone to saying, only Father Time is undefeated. Losing is inevitable.

Just make sure you don’t wallow in the pain of your losses. Take your lumps, learn from them, and move on. You’re much more likely to win the next time with that approach.

Don’t be a doormat

Respect your elders. It’s good advice that your parents probably instilled in you years ago. That goes for your college professors and advisers, too. Give them the respect they deserve.

But when it’s time to stand up for yourself, do it.

Jon Jones is the current men's UFC Heavyweight Champion. Amanda Nunes is the top-ranked UFC fighter on the women’s side. Take a page from their books and use every appendage you have to fight for yourself when the time is right.

Over the next four or more years of your educational journey, you will likely be presented with ideas and theories that stand in contrast to your own core beliefs. You may even feel the temptation to compromise your beliefs to pass a term paper or a class.

Don’t. Don’t even consider it, not for a second. The reflection in the mirror will live with you a lot longer than that grade ever will.

College figures to be a great time in your lives. But there will probably be moments where you find yourself embarrassed or humiliated, where you feel as though everyone is against you.

Even if you have no lead blockers, run right at ‘em, I say. At least you’ll show you have a backbone.

Here’s a story from my own college days. I’ve never shared this in print, but hopefully it will help illustrate the point. I was a telecommunications major in college. Even as I devoted a lot of time to the school newspaper, my main focus going in was to learn about what it took to succeed in the television business, as I envisioned myself as a future SportsCenter anchor on ESPN.

Our department televised our small NAIA school’s basketball games. You signed up on a list to help and then showed up and were assigned a position.

So, before one particular game I signed up and arrived plenty early, only to find out that all the positions on the crew had already been assigned. I was basically deemed a reserve for that broadcast and told to be ready if called upon. No problem, I figured, I’ll just go watch the game with my friends.

At some point in the first half, one of the cameramen located me in the stands, called my name and said that I was needed in the control room. I literally leapt into action and hustled my way there. It required a military crawl of sorts under the bleachers, as that’s where the control room was located.

I finally was able to stand to my feet and walk into the control room, where a student a year younger than me was acting as one of the student directors.

“Hey, Brice, gimme a Coke,” he said.

Thinking he was joking, I responded with something to the effect of, “Kiss my butt.” (Maybe exactly that. No expletives were uttered, that much I know.)

One of the department advisers interjected, “No, Brice, we need you to run down to the concession stand and get some drinks for the game crew. Just tell them it’s for the broadcast team, they won’t charge you. Here’s a list.” Then he handed me a small slip of paper with everyone’s drink orders.

I must have taken the paper. Mostly I stood frozen, in disbelief. Several of my classmates avoided eye contact. The aforementioned student director shot me a smirk.

After a few seconds, I turned and walked — eventually crawled — away, feeling lower than the dusty ground I navigated.

I did not fetch the sodas. My pride wouldn’t let me. Others may have taken a different approach. I returned to the stands to “watch” the game with my friends, though I couldn’t concentrate on the action on the court, given the level of embarrassment and anger bubbling inside of me.

Make no mistake — I didn’t consider myself too important to perform a menial task then, and I still don’t today. Back in my high school and college days, I worked many a manual-labor gig. I bagged groceries. I delivered furniture. I washed cars. Heck, I even scrubbed toilets. But in the circumstances of the moment, I felt disrespected, and wasn’t going to allow myself to contribute to that disrespect.

At halftime the head of the department summoned me out of the stands. We had a rather vehement discussion where he, essentially, accused me of not being a team player, while I suggested that I wasn’t spending my hard-earned money on my education in order to be a soda jerk. It was a heated exchange, and we both parted ways disgusted with the other.

It led to some awkward days ahead. That incident was at least partly responsible for me spending more time and energy taking journalism classes and assisting with the student paper and helping me realize that’s where God wanted me to be.

But I think I also gained a begrudging measure of respect within the telecom department. The professors and my classmates sometimes questioned whether I’d be a problem on an assignment, but they also knew I was unafraid to stand up for myself. I worked hard, pitched in and helped in many a team setting, and ultimately earned my degree. What’s more, though I wasn’t always sure this would be the case, the department head with whom I argued that fateful night ended up giving me a recommendation for my resume upon my graduation.

The lesson is this, kids. If you let them walk on you, they’ll never stop doing so.

Screw the glory days

Will high school be the best time of your life? Man, for your sake, I hope not.

Many of you accomplished some great things over these past four years. I’ll personally never forget a lot of you — from the clutch kicks of China Spring’s “Mr. Automatic” Thomas Barr to the sparkling swishes of Fairfield cousins McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens. Thank you, Jelani McDonald of Connally, for your dazzling dodges and dunks, and thank you, Kenzie Jones of Crawford, for your fiery fastballs that melted the mission of many an opposing hitter.

And I’d be remiss without expressing my love and pride for recent Midway graduate Cooper Cherry, my own connection to the Class of 2023.

All that said, seniors, your life isn’t ending, it’s only beginning. Even better things lie ahead. The glory days are far from over. That is true whether, like Jones or McDonald or the Brackenses, you will continue your athletic pursuits on the college level, or whether, like Coop and plenty of the rest of you, those days are ending.

College was where I grew up and learned to be independent. It’s also where I made some of my dearest friends. It promises to be an exciting time in your own life, but it’s not the end, either. Your career awaits. Your future marriage awaits. Your children and grandchildren await. Your path — whatever it might be — awaits.

Midway’s graduation culminated with an impressive fireworks show that was accompanied by a Green Day song that most of you probably know as, “I Hope You Had the Time of Your Life.” That’s the hook, the closing line of the chorus. But “Time of Your Life” is actually the secondary title of that 1997 punk pop ballad. The actual title might surprise you. It's “Good Riddance.”

Good riddance, high school. Many of you will look back on your high school time someday with feelings of wistful nostalgia. And that’s good.

Just don’t get stuck there.

Get bent, boys and girls

Boy, this is some advice, isn’t it? Hopefully you’ve figured out by now that there’s a deeper meaning at play.

Here’s what I mean this time: Be flexible.

Try new things. College may be the best time of all for that. It’s a time of self-discovery, a time to figure out who you are and what you like.

Within reason, of course. Again, stay safe. Be true to yourself and your family. Make your parents proud. But stretch yourself in ways you may not have planned. Don’t be afraid to step out of that comfort zone, because you might find something beautiful in the discomfort.

Take a class outside of your major, just because it sounds interesting. Take more than one. Join a club. Attend a lecture. Visit a museum. Talk to strangers. (You’re grown up now, we trust you.)

I took a bowling and archery class in college. No, we didn’t chuck bowling balls at bull’s-eyes, though that sounds kind of fun. Half the semester was spent at the bowling alley, the other half on the archery range. I haven’t shot many arrows over the years since, but I still don’t regret taking that class. (I had a bit more success with the bowling balls, achieving my lifetime best score of 191 and, just for fun and to show off, rolling a few strikes between my legs. Alas, my most recent attempt at the same trick resulted in an immediate gutter ball.)

Take up a new sport. Study abroad. Find a new hobby. I taught myself to juggle my freshman year. College is for learning in ways outside of the lecture hall. Having made a few college visits these past couple of years, I’ve learned they have a club for everything nowadays. Throw some stuff on the wall and see what sticks.

So, congratulations, Class of 2023. Spread your wings and fly, you little butterflies. (Ugh, now I’m doing it).

Better yet — be a loser. Don’t be a doormat. Screw the glory days. And get bent.

In the most loving way possible, of course.