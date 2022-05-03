Brice Cherry: Optimist Club preserving Butch Henry's legacy with new award

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Of all the job titles Butch Henry held over the course of his life — TV account executive, sports broadcaster, shot clock operator — the one he enjoyed the most was that of Coach.

People approached Henry all the time and said, “Hey, Coach! Do you remember me? You coached me back in Nineteen-and-such-and-such.” Henry, who died in 2020 at age 80, devoted decades of his life to coaching youth-league sports. Among his more successful teams were a Texas state Little League championship squad and a national champion Pop Warner football team.

So, it just feels right that Waco’s Northwest Optimist Club is honoring Butch’s memory with an award that will support young Central Texas athletes for years to come.

Henry will be forever linked to the Northwest Optimist Club. He served for decades, even helping to draw up the club charter. His preseason football “Crying Towel” luncheons, organized by the club, were a staple of every August. Football season in Central Texas didn’t really arrive until a local coach clutched the Crying Towel.

Moreover, Butch lived the Optimist creed. He illuminated the rooms he entered like a ray of sunshine, holding fast to the Optimist Club ideals of looking “at the sunny side of everything” and being “just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are your own.”

Now his legacy is being preserved by his old club. At Tuesday’s weekly meeting, the group handed out the inaugural Butch Henry Award to Waco High graduating senior Noah Garner.

As explained by club member John Malone, a local attorney, the Henry Award will be presented annually to a McLennan County high school male or female athlete who “in addition to outstanding athletic performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and passion for sports exhibited by Butch Henry in his lifetime.”

The award was supposed to be accompanied by a $1,000 college scholarship, but one of the club members anonymously doubled that amount to bring the total to $2,000.

Garner is certainly a worthy recipient of the inaugural Butch Henry Award. He started at goalkeeper for Waco High’s soccer team the past two years, earning all-district recognition both seasons. His coach Juan Lopez called him “the ideal teammate.” Away from the pitch, Noah carries a grade point average upward of 105 while taking advance placement classes that will allow him to start college with a hefty amount of credits under his belt. Garner spends part of his free time giving back in a variety of ways, including helping with his church’s Vacation Bible School.

Though Noah’s father Brian is an engineering professor at Baylor, the younger Garner is planning a different college route, as he will attend Texas A&M-Galveston with the intention of studying marine biology. Noah loves the outdoors and is an avid fisherman and hunter.

Naturally, anytime someone presents you with an award (and hands you a check), your inclination leans toward gratitude, and that was the true with Noah. There is also a certain amount of prestige and honor that comes with any award with someone’s name affixed to it, whether it’s the Heisman Trophy, the Doak Walker Award or, in this case, the Butch Henry Award.

You're being recognized even while they're being remembered.

“On behalf of my wife, we’d just like to thank you for honoring Noah in this way,” Brian said at Tuesday’s Optimist Club luncheon. “It means even more, considering who the award represents.”

With that, Brian nodded toward Butch’s family, who were in attendance as well.

It’s really something, isn’t it? Even after all these years, long after Coach Henry hung up his whistle and nearly two years after he ascended to that great ball field in the sky, his legacy of giving back to young athletes is secure.

Or as Butch might put it, “Yeaaaah, buddy.”

