When someone we love passes on, it’s normal to say that they’re “gone, but not forgotten.”

Let’s ensure that’s truly the case, shall we?

One year ago Sunday, Central Texas lost one of the finest men a person could hope to meet in LeRoy Coleman. The longtime University High School football coach and La Vega assistant coach gave more than 50 years to molding and shaping thousands of teenage boys into upstanding, young men. His impact has wide ripple effects to this day.

I’d love to see it continue in some tangible ways.

Waco ISD and La Vega ISD both delivered tributes to Coleman upon his passing last year. Among other honors, La Vega posthumously inducted Coach Coleman into its Hall of Fame last fall. That’s an honor that Waco ISD bestowed some years ago, and if you venture into the athletic offices over at Waco ISD Stadium, you’ll find an artist’s rendition of the coach’s smiling likeness adorned on the wall as you enter the building. I’ve also heard some buzz that University may name its practice field in honor of Coleman, which would be a fitting tribute. Once a Trojan, always a Trojan, right?

It’s never easy to lose someone like Coleman. I always called him the Nicest Man I Ever Met, a title he earned with genuine warmth and caring. He greeted everyone with a beaming smile. Certainly, no one feels his loss more than his family, which includes his longtime wife Geraldine and his sons Coby and Carl.

Geraldine noted that the University sports family has experienced several tough losses in recent years. In addition to Coleman, other former Trojan coaches who have died within the past two years include George Dupree, Joe Fonteneaux and Mike Chapman.

Given how much Coleman impacted generations of young people, a fitting way to preserve that legacy would be to establish a scholarship (or two) in his name. That would be my challenge, my encouragement, to both La Vega ISD and Waco ISD. What better way to ensure that the life and legacy of LeRoy Coleman is never forgotten than with a LeRoy Coleman Memorial Scholarship? This was a man who devoted decades to the education of young people. A scholarship given by his old school districts would extend that mission in a meaningful way.

The dollar amount doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Parents of prospective college students understand that every little bit helps.

During his decades as a coach, Coleman didn’t just teach football lessons, he taught life lessons. He molded men. He was as interested in your future as a citizen, as a husband, as a father, as he was in your development as a linebacker or lineman.

“He just taught me everything I know about the game of football,” said Waco ISD assistant athletic director Rodney Smith, after Coleman’s passing last year. “He taught me how to be a dad and how to separate the two.”

At Coleman’s funeral service, he was described as a man of integrity, a family man, a man of faith. His loving nature was plainly apparent in the way he coached up his players.

Coleman could get tough if he had to — he’s still a football coach. But his personal rule was to leave the kids smiling, as his son Carl relayed to the Trib in 2021.

“If you’re coaching one of your players hard, maybe the young man made a couple of mistakes in practice and you were very critical of his performance and trying to correct him to do things the right way,” Carl said. “One of his strategies is before the young man would go home, he would make sure he would go and find him when he came out of the locker room and say something positive to him before he left the building.”

Without question, LeRoy Coleman will never be forgotten. Those who knew him best and loved him the most will ensure that’s the case. Geraldine said she is hoping to have a balloon release over at La Vega in Coleman’s memory in the coming weeks.

But when you christen something with a person’s name, it preserves their legacy in a unique way. Essentially, it teaches new generations of people about the individual who has moved on.

That’s why a LeRoy Coleman Scholarship feels like such a good idea.

For a man who devoted a lifetime to educating young people, there could be no more appropriate tribute.