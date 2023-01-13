Brice Cherry: Ray Biles earned universal respect, admiration for doing it the right way at Lorena

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the news broke on Tuesday that Ray Biles was hanging it up after 31 seasons coaching the Lorena Leopards and 43 years overall, I sent him a text that began with these four words:

“Say it ain’t so!”

You’d be hard-pressed to find many coaches more universally respected and loved than Biles. When you spend three decades at a place, you’re bound to make a few friends. But Biles’ warmth didn’t just radiate through the Lorena community, it reached all over Central Texas and even across the state.

Certainly from a media perspective, he was always gracious to us and extremely helpful, whether that meant being available for interviews or facilitating photo or video shoots for feature stories. He was also refreshingly frank about his teams. When you coach for as long as Biles did, it would be understandable if to speak in a litany of clichés and football axioms, but Biles avoided that trap. He just gave honest, thoughtful replies to reporters’ questions, even when he’d probably heard some of those same questions hundreds of times.

Biles won plenty over the years at Lorena. He finished with a 207-141 overall record, 17 playoff appearances, nine district championships and the 2021 Class 3A Div. I state title. But his impact can be measured far beyond wins and losses. It can be found in relationships, in connections both big and small. He won lots of games, but he won even more friends and admirers.

When I called Biles on Tuesday night to get his thoughts on retirement for a story, he first apologized for not responding sooner, as he was trying to work through an onslaught of messages. Completely understandable, of course. Biles has friends everywhere.

His reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Texas coaching knew no borders. It showed in the outpouring of respect and well wishes that came pouring in via social media.

“It is hard to measure the impact of a coach,” a tweet from Fairfield High School’s girls athletics feed read. “Ray Biles was the AD at Lorena when I was in high school. From that time in my life I was shown how to lead a program and how to serve kids. Thank you, Ray Biles, for influencing Fairfield girls basketball, whether you knew it or not!”

Ray’s Christian faith guided his decisions as he sought to build a successful athletic program at Lorena. Believe it or not, you can be both competitive and compassionate. The way Biles balanced those two characteristics did not go unnoticed either.

“I sat next to his neighbor of 15 years this morning at Bible study and he said you couldn’t find a better Christian man than Ray,” tweeted Temple sportswriter Tim Waits.

Jimmy Dorrell, known for his work with Mission Waco and Church Under the Bridge, said he was Biles’ youth minister some 50 years ago and that Ray carried the same integrity then as he does now.

“Ray Biles was one of those outstanding teens, grounded in his faith (in) God and with deep Christian ethics,” Dorrell wrote, “who I knew would be a blessing to this world and those he touched.”

Another Temple Daily Telegram sportswriter, Marcus Hood, expressed regret that their newspaper’s circulation area didn’t stretch into Lorena.

“Wish he had been in our coverage area more,” Hood said. “He and his staff at Lorena were always more than accommodating the few times I had to go out there. And he probably still doesn’t know me from Adam.”

Some of the most meaningful testimonials came from Biles’ coaching colleagues throughout the Central Texas area. When your rivals consider you a friend and respect you that much, it speaks volumes.

“One of the best to ever wear a whistle and walk the sideline on Friday nights!” wrote Midway’s Shane Anderson. “Lorena ISD and the community of Lorena were blessed to have him! I am thankful to call him a friend and a mentor!”

Russell Urbantke, who started his coaching career at Lorena, said, “I couldn’t have picked a better man to have worked for and to have as my mentor in this profession. A very genuine and caring man.”

Dozens of other coaches offered similar sentiments. Biles, to these guys, provided the blueprint for how it should be done. Work hard, treat people with respect, don’t cut corners, stick to your word.

Biles called coaching “a calling” earlier this week, and he’s absolutely right. It requires a special level of dedication. The men and women who take on those coaching responsibilities will often spend as much time with the kids on their teams as they do their own families. It’s an absolute time suck of a job, and it requires many hours of sacrifice at the field house, on the practice field, in the gym, on the ol’ yella dawg rolling from one game or track meet to another.

That’s why I never blame these guys when they finally call it a career, even if they haven’t put in more than 40 years like Biles has. Biles grew especially emotional this week when talking out the sacrifice that his wife, Julie, has made over the years.

“Forty-three years she’s followed me,” Biles said, his voice catching in his throat. “Ballparks, stadiums, track meets. She’s followed me. So, I’m going to plan on driving Miss Julie wherever Miss Julie wants to go, and do some things for her. But she’s a big part of it. She’s my best friend.”

God bless those coaches' wives, man. (Sportswriters' wives, too.)

Even while he was overjoyed to think about what was ahead, Biles still found it hard to look back and say goodbye. He called Tuesday “probably my most gut-wrenching day in 43 years of coaching.” That’s often the case when you plant roots as deeply as Biles did, when you focus as much on relationships and championships.

But, man, how could you not be thrilled for Biles when Lorena won that elusive state championship in its memorable 2021 season? I told him then that I thought every coach in Central Texas was rooting for him, and of course he responded in typical fashion, sheepishly deflecting credit and embracing humility.

Now everyone is rooting for Biles in a much different way.

Go win retirement, Ray. You’ve certainly earned it.

Just like you earned our respect.