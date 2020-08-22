Brice Cherry: Six (more) reasons to love six-man football

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m not sure how it became a tradition, but I’m happy to carry it on, because I’ve always had a soft spot for the little guy.

Each August, the Tribune-Herald sports staff provides stories, photos and predictions previewing the Central Texas high school football season. We offer up short previews — what we call capsules — on every football team in our coverage area, all 66 of them. Some years ago, who knows how many, I took it upon myself to write the capsules for all our six-man teams, and I’ve been doing it ever since.

I remember the first six-man game I ever attended, an Abbott playoff game around the turn of the century. It took a little while to get used to the differences — the shorter 80-yard field, the 15 yards a team had to travel for a first down, the two-point PAT kick. But it was also readily apparent that the passion to play, the love of the game, was no smaller at that stadium than any other I’d ever attended. I was hooked.