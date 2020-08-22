Brice Cherry: Six (more) reasons to love six-man football

I’m not sure how it became a tradition, but I’m happy to carry it on, because I’ve always had a soft spot for the little guy.
Each August, the Tribune-Herald sports staff provides stories, photos and predictions previewing the Central Texas high school football season. We offer up short previews — what we call capsules — on every football team in our coverage area, all 66 of them. Some years ago, who knows how many, I took it upon myself to write the capsules for all our six-man teams, and I’ve been doing it ever since.
I remember the first six-man game I ever attended, an Abbott playoff game around the turn of the century. It took a little while to get used to the differences — the shorter 80-yard field, the 15 yards a team had to travel for a first down, the two-point PAT kick. But it was also readily apparent that the passion to play, the love of the game, was no smaller at that stadium than any other I’d ever attended. I was hooked.
A few years later, in 2005, I wrote an article for our high school preview section entitled, “The Joy of Six: Six Reasons to Love Six-Man Football.” Photographer Rod Aydelotte and I descended on downtown Abbott, where we had coaxed a few of the area’s top players to gather, and had a grand time taking pictures and interviewing the guys about what makes their brand of football so unique. Just to recap, those six reasons were (1) the six man game emphasizes speed, (2) the game is merciful, (3) it’s for everyone, (4) it’s just different enough, (5) for every point, a counterpoint (it’s high scoring), and (6) the passion runs deep.
Given how much we all miss football (any football), it feels like the time is right for a sequel. So consider this “The Joy of Six II: Six (More) Reasons to Love Six-Man Football.”
No. 1 — THE COACHES REALLY CARE.
That’s not to suggest the coaches at bigger 11-man schools don’t care. I’d say the vast majority care deeply.
But when you live in a small, rural town, you’re truly invested in the community. You don’t meet the kids when they enter junior high or high school. You’ve watched them grow up their entire lives.
Moreover, a six-man coach doesn’t need a roster to learn his kids’ names. Heck, in some towns, he can count the entire varsity team on two hands. (Hands that have fingers crossed that his boys can avoid injuries.) That smaller scale allows for more one-on-one, interpersonal connections between coach and player.
The six-man coach is a hat rack in coaching shorts, given all the different lids he must wear. The head football coach normally doubles as the athletic director, of course, but he also might serve as the head groundskeeper, the equipment manager, the bus driver and the school district’s P.E. teacher, all while coaching other sports in addition to football.
Some are hometown guys who never got away (or at least returned once they left for a while). Coaches like Aquilla’s Josh Ball and Morgan’s Edward Aviles know what it’s like to wear the jersey of their school, since they’re coaching at their alma maters. That dynamic brings a special level of caring and understanding that can help them form lifelong bonds with their players.
And while it’s true that high school football coaches in Texas are generally well-compensated, no six-man coach is getting rich. Their school districts aren’t big enough or wealthy enough to offer hefty salaries. Clearly, they’re in it for the love of it.
No. 2 — THE POWER OF ONE.
Feels like a missed opportunity that I didn’t make that the No. 1 reason, but let’s move on.
Just like its big brother in the 11-man ranks, six-man football remains a team game. Coaches preach about the gospel of teamwork, and it’s not an empty sermon. Nevertheless, one guy can make a HUGE difference in the six-man game. You find yourself a stud, a horse, a bell cow, whatever farming terminology you want to use, and you hitch your wagon to him and go.
It’s really a simple math equation. When there are fewer players on the field, it opens up even more space for one star to shine brighter. Have you ever gazed up into the sky in the country? The stars are bigger and bolder there, right? That’s because they’re not dimmed or drowned out by the glare of the city.
Same concept holds true on the field.
Consequently, one injury can devastate a six-man team’s season. Or in 2020, an illness would do the trick. Several of the area’s six-man coaches told me this year that their hopes will hinge on “staying COVID-free,” a twist on the familiar platitude of keeping oneself clear of injury.
No. 3 — THE DEFENSE DOESN’T REST.
OK, I admit it. Six-man coaches and players admit it. The games can produce some wacky scores. In 2017, Campbell outgunned Ladonia Fannindel, 125-122, in a Texas six-man game. Closer to home, Abbott zipped past Lometa, 118-100, in the 2011 regional finals. Eagle Christian topped 90 points in a game last year in its first varsity season.
Such outcomes have popularized the false notion that six-man games are absent of any defense. Any successful six-man coach would consider that supposition laughable. Defense matters. Not only does it matter, the games routinely produce tastier licks than a puppy face bath.
“You see some of the most vicious hits in six-man,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford told me, years ago.
Because the players have more (social distancing?) space around them, open-field tackling must be crisp on this level. Also, as with any football game, in order to outscore your opponent, it definitely helps if you stop them from time to time.
No. 4 — THINGS CHANGE IN A HURRY.
While the six-man mercy rule helps prevent scores from getting too far out of hand, it also creates a built-in curtain of drama, so to speak.
Many times a team might bump right up against the mercy rule – in a six-man game, a team that goes up by 45 points at any point after the halftime break is declared the winner – only to see its opponent stage a captivating rally. I’ve seen it happen firsthand. One of the most dramatic comebacks I ever witnessed came in the 2002 six-man state title game between Sanderson and Calvert. Sanderson thoroughly owned the first half, rolling to a 32-0 lead by intermission, as Calvert mustered only two first downs.
Because I was there covering Calvert, one of the other reporters in attendance thought it would be fun to take a jab.
“Boy, your guys (I hate that term, by the way, I’m a reporter, not a fan) didn’t show up today,” he chided.
“Sanderson looks really good,” I replied. “That said, these guys (the Trojans) can score quickly.”
I’ve seldom uttered more prophetic words. Calvert found its groove in the second half. It not only staved off a potential mercy-rule loss, but it exploded for 51 points in the second half en route to a 51-46 state title-winning triumph.
Remember that old expression, “Don’t like the weather in Texas? Wait five minutes. It’ll change.” It applies to six-man football, too.
No. 5 — THESE PLAYERS WORK.
I’m not just talking about the grit and grind that goes into a football season. Every high school football team must build up some sweat equity if it wants to succeed.
Rather, let’s discuss a different kind of work. Six-man towns are often rural farming villages. Many of the kids in these communities know all too well how to milk a cow, how to drive a tractor, how to bale hay. To them, getting a varsity letter in the Future Farmers of America is no less significant than earning one for playing a sport.
Their work doesn’t end with the wind sprints at practice. Nowadays, a common stereotype holds that the modern-day, Generation Z teenager is lazy and unfocused, obsessed with technology. People who perpetuate that myth have never met any of these six-man grinders.
One Central Texas six-man coach recently told me he wasn’t sure if one of his best returning players would be able to play this season. “He’s in a tough situation, and he’s got to work to help the family,” the coach said. That’s a far more common situation than you might believe in towns where the census takers can count the population by hand.
Think that Gen-Z kid is lazy? I think you’re nuts.
No. 6 — SMALL TEAMS CAN LIVE OUT BIG DREAMS.
Just within the past decade, Central Texas has produced eight state championship teams in the six-man ranks. Six of those came from the private-school six-man ranks within the Waco city limits, as Live Oak Classical seized four titles between 2011-17 while Parkview Christian and Methodist Children’s Home also won their divisions in 2017. Those three schools, along with Vanguard and Eagle Christian, have created a lively private school six-man scene in Waco, with some burgeoning rivalries.
The Centex area also turned out a pair of UIL state champs on the six-man level over the decade, Abbott in 2015 and Blum last season. Additionally, Jonesboro made a couple of memorable runs to the state title game.
Where else but Texas can a town with a couple hundred people travel to AT&T Stadium, capacity 80,000, to play for the ultimate prize in the sport? The UIL deserves all the applause you can muster for presenting such a magnificent stage for the state’s tiniest communities. In recent years, they’ve also added those games to the state title game TV lineup on Fox Sports Southwest, another nice touch.
When Blum outlasted McLean in an epic game last December for its first state title, it put the town on the map. Let me explain. One of the most lasting traditions for a state championship team is to order rings for the players as a keepsake of their achievement. But Blum isn’t a town of great industry or commerce.
In a classic case of Texans helping Texans, people from all over the state donated more than $15,000 through a GoFundMe initiative to pay for the rings for the Bobcats. Coltin Gonzales, last year’s Super Centex Player of the Year, said it “meant the world” to the Blum team to see folks step up like that.
So, if you’re looking for a random game to attend this season, someplace where you can get out among the open skies and appreciate all that is so fundamentally good about high school football, why don’t you take a trip to Iredell. Or Bynum. Or Penelope. Or any one of a couple dozen other small towns in the area, where the rosters are itty-bitty but the love of the game runs deep.
Crack open a six-pack, because refreshment awaits.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!